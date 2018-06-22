Radradra rested by Fiji for Tonga test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Former rugby league star Semi Radradra has been rested by Fiji for Saturday’s rugby test against Tonga at Lautoka.

Coach John McKee has agreed to release Radradra to allow the center to rest and prepare for next month’s Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament at which he will play for Fiji.

Timoci Nagusa will start in Radradra’s place in a reorganized Fiji backline. Vereniki Goneva moves from the wing to combine with Jale Vatubua in midfield while Nagusa will play on the wing with Montpellier teammate Nemani Nadolo.

Frank Lomani has been named to start at scrumhalf after impressive performances off the bench in the Pacific Nations Cup which Fiji won for the fourth straight year.

Viliame Mata has been handed a start at lock and Tuapati Taleimatoga joins the starting 15 at hooker.

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu, Timoci Nagusa, Vereniki Goneva, Jale Vatubua, Nemani Nadolo, Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani; Akapusi Qera (captain), Mosese Voka, Dominiki Waqaniburotu, Leone Nakarawa, Viliame Mata, Mansa Saulo, Taupati Taleimatoga, Campese Ma’afu. Reserves: Tuvere Vugakoto, Peni Ravai, Mosese Ducivaki, Albert Tuisue, Nemani Nagusa, Seru Vularika, Alivereti Veitokani, Sevanaia Galala.