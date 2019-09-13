Players to watch at the Rugby World Cup

TOKYO (AP) — The Rugby World Cup has been a showcase for some of the best players in the game to shine since the first edition in 1987. Standout performances by players such as ex-All Blacks winger Jonah Lomu ensured that their image would long remain part of rugby’s folklore.

Some of the biggest stars of the game never won the Webb Ellis Cup, and others produced cameo performances that transcended their team’s results. Here are some players to watch at the 2019 edition in Japan: