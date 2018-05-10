Michael Maguire named New Zealand rugby league coach

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Australian Michael Maguire is the new coach of the New Zealand rugby league team, tasked with reviving its fortunes after a poor performance at the World Cup.

The 44-year-old Maguire was named as the Kiwis coach on Thursday, replacing David Kidwell, who left the role after a review into the team’s World Cup failure.

Maguire previously coached South Sydney in Australia’s National Rugby League and Wigan in the English premiership.

New Zealand had its worst-ever World Cup performance at last year’s tournament, which it co-hosted with Australia, losing to Tonga in group play and to Fiji in the quarterfinals.

Maguire will first coach the Kiwis in a test against England in the United States in June before meeting Australia in October.