Melbourne beats Brisbane in National Rugby League

SYDNEY (AP) Defending champions Melbourne scored 24 second-half points to beat the Brisbane Broncos 32-16 in the National Rugby League on Sunday.

The Storm moved into fifth place with the win, four points behind league-leading Penrith.

In the other Sunday match, Cronulla moved into sixth place with a 24-16 win over the Wests Tigers, leaving the Tigers in ninth place. Valentine Holmes scored his 12th try in 13 games for the Sharks.

Article continues below ...

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne celebrated his return from a hamstring injury to score two tries and assist on a third in the last-place Parramatta Eels’ 20-14 win over North Queensland. It was Hayne’s first match in six weeks.

Third-place South Sydney won its sixth game in a row, beating Gold Coast 19-16 despite a two-try performance from Titans captain Ryan James. Nathan Cleary kicked a final-minute field goal to lead Penrith over Canberra 23-22.

The fourth-place New Zealand Warriors beat Manly 34-14 and the Sydney Roosters edged Newcastle 18-16.

Second-place St. George Illawarra completes the 14th round on Monday when the Dragons play the Canterbury Bulldogs in Sydney.