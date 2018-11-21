France players to wear rainbow laces in support of Thomas

PARIS (AP) — France’s rugby players will wear rainbow laces on their boots for Saturday’s match against Fiji in support of former Wales captain Gareth Thomas, who was the victim of an anti-gay assault last weekend.

Serge Simon, the vice president of the French Rugby Federation, wrote on Twitter that “all of French rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you’ve been victim of.”

The 44-year-old Thomas, who announced in 2009 that he is gay, played for French club for Toulouse from 2004-07 and helped the team become European champion in 2005.

Police in Cardiff said a 16-year-old boy has admitted to assaulting Thomas on Saturday. Thomas spoke about the incident in a video he recorded and had bruises on his face.