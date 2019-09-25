Fiji expected to be too good for Uruguay in Rugby World Cup

TOKYO (AP) — Fiji beat Uruguay 68-7 last November in England and is expected to win well in their Rugby World Cup match on Wednesday in Kamaishi.

Fiji made 12 changes after losing to Australia 39-21 last Saturday, but even with a four-day turnaround the Fijians should be too strong.

Uruguay gets its campaign underway six days into the tournament with an entirely domestic-based team, and the youngest in the tournament.

The Teros have two wins in World Cup history, the last 16 years ago.

This is the only match on Wednesday, and both teams will honor the first World Cup game at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium in the small fishing town where more than 1,000 were killed by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.