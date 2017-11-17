Enever to make Wallabies debut after Coleman pulls out
LONDON (AP) Blake Enever will make his debut for Australia in the rugby test against England on Saturday after fellow lock Adam Coleman failed a fitness test on a thumb injury.
Coleman’s involvement in training was limited this week after he was injured in the Wallabies’ 29-21 win over Wales last weekend. He was withdrawn from the team on Friday before Australia’s captain’s run at Twickenham.
The most obvious understudy for Coleman, Lukhan Tui, is sidelined by a hamstring injury and Enever has leapfrogged Matt Philip to get into the side.
With No. 8 Lopeti Timani retained on the bench, winger Henry Speight has dropped out of the matchday 23.
Australia: Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (captain), Ned Hanigan, Blake Enever, Rob Simmons, Sekope Kepu, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Scott Sio. Reserves: Stephen Moore, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Philip, Ben McCalman, Lopeti Timani, Nick Phipps, Karmichael Hunt.
