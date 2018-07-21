Crusaders beat Sharks 40-10 in Super Rugby quarterfinals

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) The New South Wales Waratahs scored three tries in seven minutes in a spectacular second-half comeback to beat the Dunedin-based Highlanders 30-23 Saturday and join defending champions the Crusaders and the Wellington-based Hurricanes in Super Rugby’s semifinals.

Flyhalf Bernard Foley scored two of those tries and tallied 25 points as the Waratahs rallied after trailing 23-6 at halftime by scoring 24 unanswered points in the second half.

All three tries came while the Highlanders were reduced to 14 men by the sin-binning of winger Waisake Naholo and propelled the Waratahs into a semifinal against the winner of the last quarterfinal between the Johannesburg-based Lions and Argentina’s Jaguares. The Crusaders will play the Hurricanes in the other, all-New Zealand semifinal.

With the Highlanders leading the Waratahs by a wide margin, New Zealand looked likely to take three semifinal places after the Crusaders earlier thrashed South Africa’s Sharks 40-10 and the Hurricanes edged the Hamilton-based Chiefs 32-31 in the first quarterfinal on Friday.

Naholo and center Rob Thompson scored first-half tries to build what seemed an impregnable lead, especially as the Highlanders were dominating the Waratahs in set pieces and through vigorous defense.

But in an astonishing turnaround, the Waratahs scored tries through Foley, fullback Israel Folau and Foley again between the 54th and 60th minutes. With a further penalty to Foley, they extended that lead to seven points – the margin of a converted try – then defended effectively even when they lost a player to the sin-bin with six minutes remaining.

”There’s real belief in this team,” Foley said. ”The boys have shown fight and we’re never out of a game.

”I thought the boys responded after halftime and we just showed belief, belief that what we’ve done all year is going to get us out of it and it’s a hell of a story.”

Earlier, the Crusaders moved within two matches of their ninth Super Rugby title with a convincing win over the Sharks.

All Blacks center Ryan Crotty made midfield breaks to set up tries for scrumhalf Bryn Hall and fullback David Havili, which gave the Crusaders a 13-0 lead after 12 minutes with the wind at their backs.

The Sharks composed themselves and, eliminating some of the errors which had contributed to the Crusaders’ early advantage, were competitive for long periods in both halves. They closed the gap to 16-7 at halftime with a try to winger Jacobus van Wyk and addressed problems at lineouts which helped the Crusaders build their early lead.

But, after acknowledging the Crusaders’ propensity to score late in the first half and early in the second, they conceded a soft try to flanker Matt Todd in the 42nd minute which gave the home team a telling 23-7 lead.

A penalty to flyhalf Robert du Preez made the score 23-10 and a try to winger Braydon Ennor, who took the field as an early replacement for Seta Tamanivalu who suffered a head injury, snuffed out the Sharks’ challenge and sent the Crusaders into the semifinals.

The impact of the Crusaders’ powerful bench and the toll of travel on the Sharks showed when replacement backrower Pete Samu scored their fifth try in the 72nd. The Sharks’ defense, which during the regular season missed fewer tackles than all but one other team, had closed down the Crusaders’ attacking threats for long periods but constant pressure eventually told.

The Crusaders finished clinically, as they have all season, while the Sharks failed to take a host of opportunities through handling errors. That was most obvious in the 21st when winger Lwazi Mvovo and flanker Philip van der Walt both made mistakes with the line open.

”We haven’t played the Sharks for two years and it took us a while to get a feel of what they’re about,” Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock said. ”It’s a knockout match and it’s do-or-die but I think the boys stepped up, stayed nice and composed especially when it was quite tight there in the middle.”