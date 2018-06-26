Brumbies winger Peni suspended again

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) ACT Brumbies Super Rugby winger Chance Peni has been suspended for six matches for a dangerous tackle in his first match back from a five-match suspension for a similar offense.

The former Western Force and rugby league winger has been suspended three times in 12 months for dangerous tackles. His latest supsension was imposed for a lifting tackle in a club match in Canberra, Peni’s first match at any level since he was suspended for a dangerous tackle in a Super Rugby match against New Zealand’s Crusaders.

He missed four Super Rugby games and an exhibition match in Japan during that suspension and his latest ban likely means his Super Rugby season is over.

In an interview last week with Fairfax Media, Peni said he had been working hard to improve his tackling technique.