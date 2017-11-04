Brighton beats Swansea 1-0, moves into top half of EPL

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) Brighton moved into the top half of the English Premier League after beating struggling Swansea 1-0 on Saturday.

Swansea, which had a close shave with relegation last season, dropped into the relegation zone after a fifth home loss in six games.

Glenn Murray scored for the third successive game, deflecting the ball in off his knee in the first half.

Swansea almost pulled out a point in injury time but substitute Luciano Narsingh hit the crossbar.