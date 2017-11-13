Barrett among 5 nominees for rugby player award for 2017

DUBLIN (AP) Beauden Barrett, World Rugby’s reigning player of the year, has been named on a five-man shortlist for the 2017 award.

The New Zealand flyhalf was joined on the list by teammate Rieko Ioane, England players Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, and Australia fullback Israel Folau.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 26 at a ceremony in Monte Carlo.

Farrell and Itoje were also on the shortlist for the 2016 award but lost to Barrett, who became the fifth straight New Zealand player to win the accolade after Dan Carter (2012, `15), Kieran Read (2013) and Brodie Retallick (2014).