All Blacks to kick off 2019 RWC against archrival Springboks
TOKYO (AP) Defending champion New Zealand will face archrival South Africa in its opening match the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
Organizers announced the match schedule for the Sept. 20-Nov. 2 tournament on Thursday, exactly two years out from the tournament final.
The two-time defending champion All Blacks have never lost a pool game, but that record will be tested when they face the two-time champion Springboks in a Pool B match on Sept. 21 in Yokohama.
It will be the first time the two nations meet in the pool stage.
Australia, another two-time champion, will kick off its campaign against Fiji in Sapporo in Pool D.
The 2019 tournament will be the first held outside the traditional rugby-playing countries as the game seeks to broaden the sport’s global reach.