All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett to retire

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett, who has experienced defeat in only three of his 71 tests, has announced he will retire from international and Super Rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Crockett announced his retirement on social media on Tuesday, saying, ”It’s never an easy thing to know when the time is right. Since 2009, I have worn the All Blacks jersey with immense pride and gratitude. But for much longer than that I had dreamed of one day having the chance.”

Crockett says he made his decision a year out from the Rugby World Cup in Japan to spend more time with his family. He was a member of New Zealand teams which won the Rugby World Cup in 2011 and 2015.

Article continues below ...

Crockett made his test debut in 2009 against Italy in Christchurch, and played 46 of his 71 tests off the bench.