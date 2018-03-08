6N: Ringrose, Furlong recalled by Ireland for Scotland test

DUBLIN (AP) Garry Ringrose has made a timely return to fitness to play in the seemingly unlucky No. 13 jersey for Ireland against Scotland in Six Nations rugby on Saturday.

Ringrose hasn’t played for Ireland since June, after which he had shoulder surgery. He missed the November tests and had ankle surgery and missed the first three rounds of the Six Nations.

He eases Ireland’s depleted stock of centers. Jared Payne hasn’t played since the British and Irish Lions tour because of headaches, Robbie Henshaw dislocated his shoulder against Italy, and Chris Farrell, man of the match in the last test, tore knee ligaments in training. All are out of the tournament.

Ringrose, capped 11 times, returned to play for Leinster two weeks ago, and his 60 minutes was judged on Thursday to be enough to make the step up to a test which could win Ireland the Six Nations.

”Garry’s only had six games in this entire season,” coach Joe Schmidt said. ”That’s something you calculate in but sometimes you don’t have the luxury of a plethora of options.

”Garry’s been extraordinary when he has played for us, he’s done a great job. We’re hoping he can hit the ground running and get straight back into that form. He’s a smart player, and hopefully he can get the balance between when he has to work hard and when he can get a breather back on the pitch.

”It’s a needs-must situation, but it’s a situation where we’ve got a lot of trust and faith in Garry.”

Lions forwards Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson also passed fit after hamstring issues kept them out of the win over Wales, but only tighthead prop Furlong was picked to start. Henderson made the reserves, leaving youngster James Ryan to partner Devin Toner in the second row.

Ringrose and Furlong were the only changes to the starting lineup which beat Wales 37-27 to remain undefeated.

Henderson was in the reserves along with prop Andrew Porter, flanker Jordi Murphy, and rookie sensation Jordan Larmour, who made his debut against Italy in the second round.

A national-record 11th consecutive win plus a bonus point would clinch Ireland the championship if England, playing France in Paris afterward, does not match the Irish.

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Dan Leavy, Peter O’Mahony, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (captain), Cian Healy. Reserves: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.