6N: France prop Poirot recalled for Scotland match

PARIS (AP) — Prop Jefferson Poirot has been recalled to France’s Six Nations squad for the upcoming match against Scotland.

Poirot finished the wins on the field against England and Italy as a replacement, then missed out on France beating Wales 27-23 in Cardiff last weekend.

He was reinstated on Tuesday in the 28-man squad to prepare for the March 8 game at Murrayfield.

Poirot, who has 35 caps, replaced in the squad starting loosehead Cyril Baille, who damaged his right shoulder against Wales.

Also, hooker Camille Chat was not retained, while Lyon lock Killian Geraci was called up in place of Boris Palu.

France, which has the youngest squad in the tournament, is the only unbeaten team after three rounds.