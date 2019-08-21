Watch the official unveiling of the XFL’s team names and logo for the 2020 season
Video Details
It's XFL time! While the 2020 season won't kick off until February, right here on FOX, the league officially revealed the names and logos for all 8 franchises on Wednesday, with an assist from our own Colin Cowherd. Check out the full ceremony to get hyped for the XFL!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618