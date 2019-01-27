Ronda Rousey calls her WWE rookie year ‘a dream,’ says she’s still learning ahead of the Royal Rumble
It's been quite the rookie year for Ronda Rousey in WWE. The RAW Women's Champion reflects on living the dream as she prepares to take on Sasha Banks at the 2019 Royal Rumble.
