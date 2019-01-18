Ronda Rousey has a message for WWE’s 4 Horsewomen: You’re ‘the Faux Horsewomen’

Video Details

Ronda Rousey cut an impromptu promo at the unveiling of the new Mortal Kombat 11, and she had a message for Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Bayley and Becky Lynch: You're simply copying Ronda and her Four Horsewomen.

More Videos »