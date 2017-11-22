Watch the trailer for ’89 Blocks,’ a ‘Magnify’ documentary film executive produced by LeBron James

The debut film in Fox Sports Film's 'Magnify' documentary series, 89 Blocks tells the story of the undefeated 2016 East St. Louis High School football team. Executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter in partnership with Uninterrupted and Sports Illustrated. Sunday, November 26 on FOX.

