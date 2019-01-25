Yun wins World Cup skeleton race, takes overall lead

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea got his first World Cup skeleton win of the season on Friday, moving him back into the overall lead by the slimmest of margins.

Yun edged Alexander Tretiakov by two-tenths of a second, and now leads the Russian in the race to be the overall World Cup champion this season by a single point — 1,045-1,044.

Russian Nikita Tregubov took bronze. The top American finisher was Austin Florian at 16th.

Canada’s Mirela Rahneva won the women’s race, the first gold medal for Canada in any sliding World Cup event — bobsled, skeleton or luge — this season. Russia’s Elena Nikitina was second, Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling was third and Kendall Wesenberg topped the Americans with a seventh-place showing.