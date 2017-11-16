World Anti-Doping Agency keeping headquarters in Montreal

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) The World Anti-Doping Agency is keeping its headquarters in Montreal until at least 2031.

Officials in the federal Transport Department made the announcement Wednesday night.

It came after a proposal put forth to the International Olympic Committee agency in Seoul by Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Quebec International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre and Yves Bolduc, head of Montreal International.

Article continues below ...

The province of Quebec and the federal government are promising to contribute a joint amount of $3 million a year to the organization over 10 years.