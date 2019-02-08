Woolfolk scores 22 as No. 24 Florida St defeats No. 9 NC St

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 22 points, including a career-high tying five 3-pointers, and No. 24 Florida State scored 10 straight points late in the fourth quarter to knock off No. 9 North Carolina State 75-70 on Thursday night.

Nicki Ekhomu added 20 points as the Seminoles (20-3, 8-2 ACC) shot 55.2 percent from the floor in the second half.

Ekhomu iced the win by making a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left. The Wolfpack turned it over on their last possession.

NC State (21-2, 8-2) was the last unbeaten Division I team until a loss on Sunday to North Carolina.

Freshman Elissa Cunane came off the bench to score a season-best 25 points on 10 of 19 shooting for the Wolfpack.

DD Rogers had 11 points and 17 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Rogers averages 7.1 rebounds per game but more than doubled that on Thursday and nearly approached her season-best total of 20 boards.

NC State dominated on the boards, winning the rebound edge 44-29.

But Kiah Gillespie had two late baskets to help secure the Seminoles’ eighth straight 20-win season.

NC State junior forward Erika Cassell slipped on the court and suffered an apparent knee injury in the second quarter. Cassell had four points in seven minutes. The Wolfpack, who already are without three guards, played short-handed but didn’t get any bench production beyond Cunane.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: The Wolfpack turned it over 16 times, fell behind late and couldn’t make up ground.

Florida State: The Seminoles have won their fourth straight and secured their biggest win of the season

UP NEXT

NC State plays at No. 15 Syracuse on Wednesday.

Florida State plays at No. 4 Notre Dame on Sunday.