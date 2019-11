Weekend Time Schedule

No. 1 LSU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson vs. Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Alabama at Mississippi State, Noon

No. 5 Georgia at No. 13 Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oregon vs. Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

No. 7 Minnesota at No. 23 Iowa, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Utah vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 24 Indiana, Noon

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Florida at Missouri, Noon

No. 14 Michigan vs. Michigan State, Noon

No. 15 Wisconsin at Nebraska, Noon

No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 21 Navy, 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

No. 19 Boise State vs. New Mexico, 10:15 p.m.

No. 22 Texas at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.

No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas, Noon

No. 7 Maryland vs. Oakland, Noon

No. 9 Virginia vs. Columbia, Noon

No. 10 Villanova vs. Ohio, Noon

No. 13 Memphis vs. Alcorn State, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Washington vs. Tennessee at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 5 p.m.

No. 23 LSU vs. Nicholls, 4 p.m.

No. 25 Colorado vs. San Diego, 10 p.m.

No. 1 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky at Virginia, 5 p.m.

No. 20 Syracuse vs. Albany, 1 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan at Akron, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

F1, Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying, Sao Paulo, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Ford EcoBoost 400 qualifying, Homestead, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

NHRA, Auto Club Finals qualifying, Pomona, Calif., 3:15 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

ATP Tour, Nitto ATP Finals, London

PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

European Tour, Nedbank Challenge, Sun City, South Africa

Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

No. 4 Louisville vs. N.C. Central, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon vs. UT Arlington, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Florida at UConn, 3 p.m.

No. 18 Saint Mary’s vs. Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona vs. New Mexico State, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Stanford vs. Gonzaga, 8 p.m.

No. 4 UConn at Temple, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Texas A&M at Rice, 3 p.m.

No. 6 South Carolina vs. Appalachian State, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Oregon State vs. Missouri State, 4:30 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland vs. Delaware, 1 p.m.

No. 12 Florida State vs. Samford, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Miami vs. IUPUI, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona State at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Indiana vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m.

No. 22 Texas vs. Arizona, 2 p.m.

No. 23 Arkansas vs. Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.

F1, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, 12:10 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Fla., 3 p.m.

NHRA, Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif., 3 p.m.

ATP Tour, Nitto ATP Finals, London

PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

European Tour, Nedbank Challenge, Sun City, South Africa