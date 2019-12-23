Weekend Sports in Brief

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Computer plate umpires could be called up to the major leagues at some point during the next five seasons.

Umpires agreed to cooperate with Major League Baseball in the development and testing of an automated ball-strike system as part of a five-year labor contract announced Saturday, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Major League Baseball Umpires Association also agreed to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because those details of the deal, which is subject to ratification by both sides, had not been announced.

The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game on July 10. Plate umpire Brian deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his pocket and relayed the call upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar.

The Atlantic League experimented with the computer system during the second half of its season, and the Arizona Fall League of top prospects used it for a few dozen games this year at Salt River Fields.

MLB has discussed installing the system at the Class A Florida State League for 2020.

—By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical sometime after Christmas and had not been announced.

Ryu was 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He made his first All-Star team and finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Ryu’s deal raised agent Scott Boras’ total to $1,016,500,000 in guaranteed contracts for seven players since the start of November, deals extending as many as nine seasons.

—By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have agreed to a $55 million, three-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the agreement had not been announced. Keuchel’s deal includes a vesting option for 2023 that would bring the total value to $74 million.

The 31-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions.

The long-bearded veteran joins catcher Yasmani Grandal as a big-money addition to the White Sox this offseason. Grandal signed a $73 million, four-year contract with Chicago last month.

—By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jermaine Samuels hit a winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left to lead No. 18 Villanova to a 56-55 victory on Saturday over Kansas, the the latest No. 1 to fall this season.

The Jayhawks (9-2) had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Get ready for a sixth when the Top 25 is released Monday.

Unlike Duke and Louisville which lost to unranked teams, KU lost to a traditional national power that has had its number in recent seasons. The Wildcats (9-2) finally nudged ahead in a back-and-forth game in the final seconds.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Austin Reed broke the NCAA Division II championship game record for yards passing before halftime, throwing for 399 of his 523 yards in West Florida’s 48-40 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday in a matchup of teams seeking a first title.

Reed had to wait until the second half to break the record for touchdown passes, finishing with six after the redshirt freshman tied the previous mark with five in the first half.

Three of the scores went to Quentin Randolph, who ended up 16 yards short of the title game record with 254 yards receiving. Reed broke the previous title-game mark of 361 yards passing on a 48-yard touchdown to Randolph for a 38-21 lead with 18 seconds left in the first half.

West Florida (13-2) had already become the first team to beat three undefeated teams in the same Division II postseason before making Minnesota State (14-1) the fourth.

GOLF

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Adam Scott sealed his first tournament win in almost four years Sunday when he shot 3-under 69 to win the Australian PGA Championships by two shots.

Scott’s win gave him the 30th title of his professional career and his second Australian PGA crown after his win at Royal Pines in 2013. He was edged into second place by compatriot Greg Chalmers in a thrilling seven-hole playoff on the same course in 2014.

Scott’s last tournament win came 3 years, 9 months, 16 days ago at the WCG Cadillac Classic in Miami where he beat Bubba Watson by a shot.

His win in front of a home crowd completed a solid year and lifted him from 18th to 13th on world rankings.

Scott finished with a 72-hole total of 275, 13 under par and two shots ahead of New Zealand’s Michael Hendry who matched Scott’s final round 69. Former U.S. amateur champion Nick Flanagan shot 70 Sunday to finish among a five-way tie for third place.

SOCCER

SYDNEY (AP) — Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy’s Juventus are the best-paid teams in world sports according to the 2019 Global Sports Salaries Survey conducted by the website sportingintelligence.

The 10th edition of the survey finds Barcelona atop the list with an average basic salary of a first team player of $12.8 million. That figure is down on last year when Barcelona was also first with an average of $13.7 million, swelled by the basic pay check of Lionel Messi, which exceeds $65 million.

Real Madrid retains second place with an average of $11.6 million and Juventus, ninth on the list last year, is up to third with $10.54 million. The other soccer teams in the top 20 are PSG at No. 12 and Manchester City at No. 13.

