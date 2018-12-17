Weekend Sports in Brief

NFL

CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns, Eddie Jackson ended Aaron Rodgers’ NFL-record streak without an interception and the Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North with a 24-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Bears (10-4) secured their first playoff appearance since the 2010 team won the division, and clinching with a rare victory over their heated rivals made it all the more sweet.

The loss, coupled with Minnesota’s 41-17 victory over Miami, keeps the Packers out of the postseason for the second year in a row.

Chicago had dropped nine of 10 against Green Bay (5-8-1). But the Bears secured their first trip to the playoffs in eight years with their seventh win in eight games.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have agreed to a $19 million, two-year contract with free agent catcher Wilson Ramos, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The agreement signals an end to the Mets’ pursuit of Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. Instead, New York turned to a two-time All-Star coming off a strong year with the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal has not been announced and is pending a physical.

He would get $8.25 million next year and $9.25 in 2020, and the Mets would have a $10 million option with a $1.5 million buyout.

The 31-year-old Ramos batted .306 with 15 home runs and an .845 OPS last season, ranking fifth among catchers in Wins Above Replacement at 2.4, via Fangraphs.

—By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have made another offseason move, trading first baseman Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland gets 24-year-old outfielder Alex Call in a deal made official Saturday. Call has yet to make his major league debut. The Indians also rid themselves of Alonso’s entire $8 million salary for 2019.

It’s been a busy week for the three-time AL Central champions, who traded slugger Edwin Encarnacion and infielder Yandy Diaz and re-acquired first baseman Carlos Santana in a three-team trade on the final day of the winter meetings in Las Vegas.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — First baseman Justin Bour and the Angels have finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract, giving Los Angeles depth while Albert Pujols recovers from surgery.

Bour can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances under the deal announced Saturday: $125,000 each for 350, 400, 450 and 500.

The 30-year-old hit 20 homers and drove in 59 runs with the Marlins and Phillies last season. He played 112 of his 141 games with Miami before an August trade to Philadelphia.

BOXING

NEW YORK (AP) — Canelo Alvarez landed dozens of body punches, knocking down Rocky Fielding four times and stopping him in the third round Saturday night to earn his third weight class title, taking the WBA super middleweight belt.

Coming off his close decision against Gennady Golovkin three months ago to take the WBA and WBC middleweight titles, Alvarez could hear chants of “Canelo! Canelo!” long before he entered the Madison Square Garden ring for the first time. Throughout a lengthy undercard, it was clear who the sellout crowd came to see and cheer.

He delivered with power and precision.

HOCKEY

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford will be sidelined again with a concussion.

Crawford left Sunday’s 7-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks with 1:30 left in the first period after the back of his head struck the right post during a goalmouth pileup.

The 33-year-old Crawford was pulled from a Dec. 23, 2017, game at New Jersey with a concussion and then missed the remainder of the 2017-18 season and the first five games of 2018-19. He returned on Oct. 18 against Arizona and is 6-14-2 with a 3.28 goals-against average in 23 games this season.

Coach Jeremy Colliton announced Crawford’s injury following Sunday’s loss, but had no details on the severity or how long the goalie might be out.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis will be playing the Birmingham Bowl without All-America running back Darrell Henderson.

Henderson tweeted Wednesday that he’s bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, but his post didn’t indicate whether he’d play in the Dec. 22 bowl game against Wake Forest (6-6). Memphis coach Mike Norvell has since clarified that the Tigers (8-5) won’t have Henderson for the bowl game.

Henderson has 2,328 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns lead all Football Bowl Subdivision players in both categories. Henderson and Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary are tied for the FBS lead in touchdown runs with 22.

SOCCER

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner’s father died suddenly after the side’s 2-1 Bundesliga win at home over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The club says it is mourning Herbert Gentner and its thoughts are “fully with the Gentner family in these difficult hours.”

Christian Gentner initially gave interviews on the pitch after the game. He then rushed from the changing room to where a doctor attempted to save his father.

VOLLEYBALL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Top-seeded Stanford won an NCAA-record eighth national volleyball championship, with Kathryn Plummer finishing with 19 kills and 10 digs and Holly Campbell adding 15 kills for the Cardinal in a five-set victory over Nebraska on Saturday night.

Audriana Fitzmorris had 14 kills and Morgan Hentz had 32 digs for Stanford, which won 28-26, 22-25, 25-16, 15-25, 15-12 despite hitting only .250 against a Huskers team that pushed hard for a second consecutive title.

Mikaela Foecke had 27 kills and a game-high 29 points for seventh-seeded Nebraska.