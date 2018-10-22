Weekend Sports in Brief

BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers teammates Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul of the Rockets were suspended without pay Sunday for an on-court fight.

Ingram was suspended four games, Rondo will sit out three games and Paul two games. The NBA handed down the punishments a day after the incident in the fourth quarter at Staples Center.

The incident is costliest to Paul, who will be fined a total of $491,782. Paul is president of the NBA Players’ Association. He began serving the suspension Sunday night when the Clippers played the Rockets.

Rondo will be fined a total of $186,207, while Ingram’s total is $158,816.

Ingram and Rondo will start their suspensions Monday night when the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs.

BASEBALL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brad Ausmus has been named the Los Angeles Angels’ manager.

General manager Billy Eppler on Sunday announced the hiring of Ausmus, who served as his special assistant last season. Contract terms were not released.

Ausmus replaces Mike Scioscia, who left the club earlier this month after 19 seasons in charge. Scioscia is the winningest manager in franchise history.

Ausmus is a former big league catcher who spent four seasons as the Detroit Tigers’ manager from 2014-17. The Tigers won the AL Central in his first season but went just 314-332 in his tenure.

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Bell has been hired as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, tasked with helping turn around a team that skidded to a 67-95 record and last-place finish in the NL Central.

The Reds said Sunday he has been given a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2022. The Cincinnati native is to be introduced at a news conference Monday.

Cincinnati fired Bryan Price after a 3-15 start, and Jim Riggleman was interim manager for the rest of the season.

Bell was a minor league manager for the Reds from 2009-12, became the Chicago Cubs’ third base coach in 2013, St. Louis’ assistant hitting coach the following year and the Cardinals’ bench coach for the next three years. He was San Francisco’s vice president of player development last season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels will be unavailable at the start of the Trojans’ upcoming practice week while he recovers from a likely concussion.

USC coach Clay Helton also announced Sunday night that backup quarterback Matt Fink broke three ribs in the Trojans’ loss at Utah.

With Daniels in the concussion protocol, Jack Sears will prepare to start for the Trojans (4-3, 3-2 Pac-12) against Arizona State at the Coliseum on Saturday.

Daniels went 6 of 16 for 89 yards in Salt Lake City before leaving late in the third quarter with a probable concussion.

GOLF

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — Brooks Koepka is golf’s new No. 1 after winning the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Sunday by four strokes.

Koepka, who displaced Dustin Johnson for the world’s top ranking, shot a final-round 8-under 64 for a 21-under total of 267. Koepka, who had never held the top ranking, led by four strokes after three rounds.

Koepka is the third player this year to reach No. 1 for the first time, joining Justin Rose and Thomas. The last time that happened was in 1997, when Ernie Els, Tom Lehman and Tiger Woods each rose to No. 1.

HOCKEY

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (AP) — A technology company founder who formerly owned the New York Islanders hockey team has died. Charles Wang was 74.

His attorney John McEntee says in an emailed statement that Wang died Sunday in Oyster Bay, New York. A cause of death was not disclosed.

McEntee says Wang had attended only one Islanders game before agreeing to buy the team in 2000.

He was the majority owner until 2016 and since then had been a minority co-owner.

Wang was born in China and moved to the United States with his family as a child.

He founded Computer Associates, now called CA Technologies, in 1976 and was chairman and CEO until 2000.

SOCCER

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has broken a bone in his right arm and will be sidelined for about three weeks.

Barcelona made the announcement on Saturday after Messi left their Spanish league match against Sevilla in the first half at Camp Nou Stadium.

Messi was trying to reclaim the ball when he ran into the back of a defender and fell in the 17th minute. Trying to cushion his landing, his right elbow bent badly.

He was in visible pain and treated by team doctors. They wrapped his elbow with bandages and the playmaker tried to continue, but he eventually left the field.

Messi was taken to a clinic and the club said tests showed a “fracture of the radial bone.”

FOOTBALL

Dick Modzelewski, a star defensive tackle who appeared in eight NFL titles game with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns during the 1950s and ’60s, has died. He was 87.

He died Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio, outside Cleveland, the Giants said in a statement Saturday. No cause was given.

Modzelewski spent 14 years in the NFL, eight with the Giants that included six title games. He teamed with Andy Robustelli, Rosey Grier and Jim Katcavage on one of the great defensive lines.

Modzelewski also appeared in two championship games with the Browns. He joined the NFL with Washington in 1953 and also played for Pittsburgh, never missing a game in his career.

He coached in the NFL for 22 years, including the 1978 season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator.

DENVER (AP) — Brittany Bowlen, one of Pat Bowlen’s seven children, said Saturday night she’s hoping to one day succeed her father as principal owner of the Denver Broncos.

It was the first public declaration of her intention and it came at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s annual fashion show , where she is co-chair.

The franchise has been run by a trust since Pat Bowlen stepped away several years ago to battle Alzheimer’s.

Brittany Bowlen, 28, received her master’s degree in business administration from Duke in May after graduating from Notre Dame with a degree in finance, working for two years at NFL headquarters and a year with the Broncos as a business analyst.

HORSE RACING

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Violette Jr., a thoroughbred trainer who advocated tirelessly on behalf of racetrack backstretch workers and improved care for retired racehorses, has died. He was 65.

Violette died Sunday at his home in Delray Beach, Florida, after a long struggle with lung cancer, according to the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association.

Violette had trained Diversify to victories in the Grade 2 Suburban and Grade 1 Whitney handicaps last summer, as well as last year’s Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup. The 5-year-old gelding has earned nearly $2 million, with 10 wins in 16 starts.

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Castellano won consecutive races to give the Hall of Fame jockey his 5,000th career victory in North America.

The 41-year-old rider won the $200,000 Mohawk aboard Offering Plan in the third race at Belmont Park on Saturday and followed up in the next race aboard Runaway Lute in the $150,000 Hudson to reach the milestone.

Castellano is the 34th jockey in North American history to reach 5,000 wins.

He began his career in his native Venezuela in 1996 before moving to the U.S. a year later and riding his first winner at Calder in Florida.

Castellano is a four-time Eclipse Award winner as the nation’s top jockey. He won the Preakness in 2006 and 2016 and has notched eight Breeders’ Cup victories.