Weekend Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

Triple Crown contender Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Nolan Arenado and the big-hitting Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

October baseball is about to begin with Game No. 163 on Monday.

Two tiebreakers on the same day for the first time in major league history. Both to divvy up divisions, too.

Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and the Cubs begin the doubleheader drama when they host Milwaukee for the NL Central crown. Later in the afternoon, Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler is set to start when Los Angeles faces Colorado for the NL West title.

All four teams are already assured playoff spots, either as a division champ or wild card. The

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Scioscia has stepped down as manager of the Los Angeles Angels after 19 seasons, ending the longest current tenure in the majors with a come-from-behind victory.

He guided the Angels to the franchise’s only World Series title in 2009.

Scioscia was in the final year of his contract. Angels owner Arte Moreno thanked Scioscia in a statement and said he would always be part of the franchise’s family.

The Angels finished with an 80-82 mark. They haven’t won a postseason game since 2009.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ned Yost will return as the Royals‘ manager next year following Kansas City’s poorest season since 2005.

Kansas City announced a one-year extension Sunday before the season finale against Cleveland.

Yost became Royals manager on May 13, 2010, and led the team to the 2015 World Series title, the team’s first since 1985 and second ever.

He also managed Milwaukee from 2003-08.

General manager Dayton Moore says in a statement “his leadership has been and will remain vital for our success.”

BOSTON (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was suspended five games Saturday for hitting a Tampa Bay batter, a penalty that won’t take effect until next year.

Sabathia appealed the ban that was issued by Major League Baseball. Any games he misses will come at the start of the 2019 season.

The Yankees will host Oakland in the AL wild-card game on Wednesday.

Sabathia was penalized for hitting Rays catcher Jesus Sucre in the leg leading off the bottom of the sixth inning at Tropicana Field on Thursday. The 38-year-old lefty was ejected, and the benches cleared.

BOSTON (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered in the fourth inning for the New York Yankees, claiming a Major League Baseball record with their 265th home run of the season.

Torres’ drive to right off Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez moved New York past the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the most in a single season in MLB history. It was Torres’ 24th home run of the season, which sailed over the head of Blake Swihart at the bullpen wall to put the Yankees up 4-1 against the Red Sox.

New York tied the record Friday night with four homers in an 11-6 win over the Red Sox.

GOLF

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Payback belongs to Europe, and so does the Ryder Cup.

Two years after the Americans thought they had their Ryder Cup problems figured out, Europe reminded them Sunday why it practically has owned this shiny gold trophy for the last quarter-century.

British Open champion Francesco Molinari was just as good on his own as he was with Tommy Fleetwood. The best year of the Italian’s golfing life got even better at Le Golf National when he became the first European — and only second player since the current format began in 1979 — to win all five of his matches.

The last one set off a wild, champagne-soaked celebration as Europe registered a 17½-10½ victory.

Europe already was assured the 14 ½ points it needed because they were guaranteed halves in two matches. Molinari made it official. He was 2 up and safely on the green at the par-3 16th green when Phil Mickelson hit into the water, removed his cap and conceded the match.

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Tony Romo shot a 1-over 72 on Saturday at Garland Bridges to complete a failed bid to advance in the first stage Web.com Tour’s Qualifying Tournament.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback tied for 72nd at 13-under 297 in the 76-player field, with the top 22 and ties moving on to the second stage.

NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri became the NFL’s career field goal leader Sunday when he made a 42-yarder to help the Indianapolis Colts close within 21-10 with 2 seconds left in the first half Sunday.

The 23-year veteran made his 566th field goal — one more than Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, who played high school football at Indianapolis Ben Davis.

Vinatieri tied the record by making three kicks in last week’s wet loss at Philadelphia before breaking the record on a bright, sunny day on his home turf.

But the 45-year-old kicker, the oldest player in the league followed his traditional form by simply thanking holder Rigoberto Sanchez, long snapper Luke Rhodes and the rest of the kicking unit — who seemed to want celebrate much more than Vinatieri.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech freshman quarterback Alan Bowman sustained a partially collapsed lung against West Virginia and remained hospitalized a day after getting injured.

Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury said Sunday there wasn’t a timetable for Bowman’s return but that it would likely be “sooner than later” because Bowman didn’t have broken ribs.

Bowman was injured in the second quarter of a 42-34 loss to the Mountaineers when he was sandwiched on a hit by Ezekiel Rose and Keith Washington as he threw a pass. Kingsbury said Bowman was evaluated at the team’s facility before being taken to a hospital.

Bowman was the nation’s leading passer going into the game after taking over in the season opener when McLane Carter sprained an ankle in a loss to Mississippi.

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts suspended football coach Mark Whipple for one game Sunday after he said one of his players had been “raped” while complaining about the officiating Saturday in a loss to Ohio.

Athletic director Ryan Bamford announced the suspension of Whipple without pay for the Minutemen’s home game against South Florida on Saturday, and all team activities leading up to it. Defensive Coordinator Ed Pinkham will serve as acting head coach.

“On behalf of our department, I deeply apologize for the comments made by head coach Mark Whipple on Saturday after our game at Ohio,” Bamford said in a statement. “His reference to rape was highly inappropriate, insensitive and inexcusable under any circumstance.”

Whipple is in the fifth year of his second stint as UMass coach.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Christian University quarterback Trevone Boykin has been formally charged with aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and breaking her jaw at his home in March.

Boykin was indicted Friday in Fort Worth and is free on bond. He denies the allegations.

Prosecutors say the attack was captured on security system video at Boykin’s home in Mansfield.

The Seattle Seahawks released the 24-year-old Boykin from the team’s practice squad shortly after reports of the attack surfaced.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims.

Baton Rouge police said Saturday that 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson has been charged with second-degree murder and is at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Sims was shot early Friday during a street fight caught on video near the Southern University campus.

Baton Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a media conference Saturday that investigators concluded from the video and DNA evidence collected at the scene that a man who could be scene punching a friend of Sims shortly before the shooting was Simpson.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 15 points to help the United States beat Australia 73-56 and win the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup on Sunday night.

It was the third consecutive World Cup title for the U.S., something the country had never accomplished in its illustrious history. The victory gave the U.S. 10 World Cup gold medals and was the 22nd win in a row overall for the Americans dating back to the bronze medal game in 2006. That was the same year that Australia won its only World Cup title. The Americans lost to Russia in the semifinals and haven’t lost since in the World Cup or Olympics.

HOCKEY

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown is out indefinitely with a broken finger.

The Kings announced the extent of the 33-year-old Brown’s first significant injury Sunday.

Brown was hurt during Los Angeles’ preseason finale against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night. He left the game in the second period shortly after getting his with a shot by teammate Anze Kopitar during a power play.

Brown has been a model of durability during a lengthy NHL career spent entirely with Los Angeles. The hard-hitting wing has missed only 18 total games since he cracked the Kings’ lineup for good in 2005.

SOCCER

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — FIFA voters in Africa have backed Gianni Infantino to be re-elected as president, and also Sunday chose an official from Malawi to represent them on the world soccer body’s ruling council.

The decisions were made by 54 African soccer federations — more than one-quarter of the FIFA membership — at a special election meeting provoked by the resignation of a Ghanaian official who was implicated in taking cash bribes.

The disgraced former FIFA Council member, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was replaced by Walter Nyamilandu, a former international player and longtime president of Malawi’s soccer federation.

Nyamilandu won a 35-18 vote in a runoff against Danny Jordaan of South Africa, the head organizer of the 2010 World Cup, to fill Africa’s seventh and final seat on the 37-member FIFA strategic panel chaired by Infantino.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The West Coast Eagles overcame an early deficit to beat the Collingwood Magpies 11.13 (79) to 11.8 (74) in the Australian Football League grand final on Saturday.

Dom Sheed kicked a six-point goal with two minutes remaining from a difficult angle as the Eagles won the Australian Rules football title for the fourth time.

The Magpies kicked the first five goals of the match before 100,022 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but West Coast kicked four of the final five goals of the first half to trail by eight points.

Josh Kennedy led the winners with three goals. Texan Mason Cox — nicknamed the American Pie — kicked three six-point goals in Collingwood’s semifinal win. He kicked two goals from seven marks in a losing cause Saturday.

OBITUARY

TORONTO (AP) — Greg Terrion, the former NHL forward who played six seasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1980s, has died. He was 58.

The Maple Leafs confirmed Terrion’s death Saturday.

Terrion, from Marmora, had 93 goals and 150 assists in 561 NHL games in eight seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Maple Leafs. He had two goals and nine assists in 35 playoff games.