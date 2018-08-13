Weekend Sports In Brief

GOLF

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brooks Koepka won his first PGA Championship, playing poised and mistake-free golf down the stretch amid ear-splitting roars for Tiger Woods and a late charge from revitalized Adam Scott.

The U.S. Open champion closed with a 4-under 66 to reach 16 under for the tournament. That left Koepka three shots clear of Scott and two ahead of Woods, whose Sunday charge electrified the packed grounds of Bellerive Country Club as if it was a decade ago.

Woods capped a 6-under 64 with a long birdie putt at the 18th, pumping his fist as if he had won. It was the four-time PGA champion’s lowest final round in a major.

Meanwhile, the unflappable Koepka became the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and the PGA in the same year. The others are Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BALTIMORE (AP) — The attorney for the family of the University of Maryland offensive lineman who died after a strenuous offseason workout is calling for Terrapins football coach DJ Durkin to be fired, citing the abusive culture of the program and the team’s failure to properly react after Jordan McNair fell ill on the practice field.

The 19-year-old McNair was hospitalized May 29 and died June 13. McNair family attorney Billy Murphy Jr. said Sunday he’s seen the preliminary death certificate and has concluded, “This is an obvious heatstroke case.”

Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday in the wake of reports that he and his staff verbally abused and humiliated players since his arrival in College Park, Maryland, two years ago.

PRO FOOTBALL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars suspended All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler on Sunday for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming a Jaguars football player.

Neither one will make the trip to Minnesota on Tuesday for two days of joint practices and a preseason game. The teams play Saturday.

Fowler was involved in several fights Sunday, including one after practice with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Ramsey shouted profanities at media members who captured the altercation on video and later threatened reporters with “war” for releasing the video. Ramsey made his threat via Twitter.

The team released a one-sentence statement Sunday evening announcing the suspensions.

AUTO RACING

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick broke a tie atop NASCAR’s Big 3 with a dominant performance, easily winning at Michigan International Speedway for his Cup-high seventh victory of the season. His No. 4 Ford finished 3-plus seconds ahead of Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford on Sunday.

Kyle Busch, who started the day with the points lead, finished third in his No. 18 Toyota — more than 4 seconds behind Harvick.

Busch has won six races this year and Martin Truex Jr. has finished in first four times. The rest of the field has combined to win just six of 23 races.

Truex Jr., the third driver in NASCAR’s Big 3 with Harvick and Busch, was 14th in the 40-car field in his No. 78 Toyota.

TENNIS

TORONTO (AP) — Rafael Nadal won his 80th ATP World Tour title Sunday — and spoiled Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 20th birthday.

The top-ranked Nadal beat the unseeded Greek upstart 6-2, 7-6 (4) for his fourth Rogers Cup crown and fifth victory of the year. He has 33 ATP World Tour Masters 1000 titles.

The 32-year-old Spanish star also won the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2008 and Montreal in 2005 and 2013.

Nadal later announced that he would skip a Masters tournament in Cincinnati this week to rest and get ready for the U.S. Open.

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-ranked Simona Halep outlasted third-ranked Sloane Stephens 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday to win her second Rogers Cup title.

The 26-year-old Romanian star also won the hard-court event that rotates between Toronto and Montreal in 2016 in Montreal.

In a rematch of Halep’s French Open final victory, she overcame Stephens in the match that had 15 service breaks. Halep has won her last six meetings with the 25-year-old American. Stephens, preparing for her U.S. Open title defense, is 0-8 against No. 1-ranked players.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

BERLIN (AP) — The 18-year-old Armand Duplantis won a thrilling pole vault competition and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith powered to her third gold medal at the European Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Sweden’s Duplantis was the star on the final day, soaring to an under-20 world record of 6.05 meters. He set it at 5.95 before breaking it twice and extended his own personal best by 12 centimeters.

World record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France finished with bronze after reaching 5.95 meters, behind Russian Timur Morgunov with a personal best 6 meters.

SOFTBALL

MAKUHARI, Japan (AP) — Kelsey Stewart drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the United States beat Japan 7-6 in the final of the women’s world softball championship on Sunday.

Stewart’s single down the third base line scored the runner from third as the defending champions rallied with three runs in the tenth off Japan starter Yukiko Ueno.

Aubree Monroe and Michelle Moultrie also drove in runs in the 10th.