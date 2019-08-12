Weekend Sports in Brief

GYMNASTICS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Simone Biles messed around and got a triple-double. And just about everything else too on her way to a sixth U.S. women’s gymnastics title.

The Olympic champion began her preparation for the 2020 Games by drilling her boundary pushing triple-twisting, double-flip (aka the “triple-double”) at the end of her first tumbling run on floor exercise Sunday night, the exclamation point of another dazzling performance that showcased just how wide the gulf between Biles and the rest of the world has become.

Biles had a two-day all-around total of 118.500, nearly five points clear of Sunisa Lee in second and almost eight points ahead of Grace McCallum in third. The 22-year-old took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam and placed third on bars, bouncing back from a sloppy set Friday that left the greatest gymnast on the planet and admitted perfectionist seething.

Sam Mikulak cruised to his sixth national title on Saturday night, though the picture behind the two-time Olympian remains murky with less than a year to go before the 2020 Olympics.

The 26-year-old posted a two-day all-around total of 174.150, more than five points clear of runner-up Yul Moldauer and third-place finished Akash Modi.

Mikulak promised he wouldn’t play it safe even after staking himself to a sizable lead after the opening night on Thursday. He wasn’t kidding. He ramped up the difficulty on his high bar set, a necessity next summer if he wants to bring home his first Olympic medal after coming home without one in 2012 and 2016.

GOLF

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Reed rallied from a two-shot deficit with three straight putts on the back nine at Liberty National that allowed him to win The Northern Trust and end 16 months without winning since his Masters title.

Reed closed with a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Abraham Ancer. The victory moves him to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup, assuring he will be at the Tour Championship in two weeks for a shot at the $15 million prize.

Reed was two back when he hit pitching wedge perfectly off a ridge on the back on the par-3 14th green to set up a birdie. Jon Rahm began to fall back with bogeys, and Reed made two more big putts to seize control.

Ancer closed with a 69.

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Mi Jung Hur won her third LPGA Tour title with a brilliant final round at the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday.

The South Korean carded a closing 5-under 66 in wet conditions at The Renaissance Club to finish 20-under 264, four shots ahead of compatriot Jeongeun Lee6 (70) and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn (71).

After playing the first eight holes in 1-over par, Hur had four straight birdies from the ninth and also birdied Nos. 16 and 18 in a back nine of 31 to secure her first win since 2014.

WEST POINT, Miss. (AP) — Gabriela Ruffels became the first Australian winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history Sunday, beating Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland 1 up in the 36-hole final at Old Waverly Golf Club.

The 19-year-old Ruffels, preparing for her junior season at the University of Southern California, pulled even with a birdie on the par-5 33rd, took the lead with a birdie on the par-3 35th and matched Valenzuela with a birdie on the par-4 36th. With Valenzuela 3 feet from the hole on the 36th, Ruffels won with a downhill, left-to-right curling 10-footer.

TENNIS

MONTREAL (AP) — Rafael Nadal won his fifth Rogers Cup title, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday in just 70 minutes.

The 33-year-old Nadal won the event for the third time in Montreal. The first came in 2005 at age 19 over Andre Agassi, and the second in 2013. Nadal won in Toronto in 2008 and 2018.

The second-ranked Spanish star won his 83rd singles title and third of the year, following clay victories in Rome and at the French Open. He extended his tour record for Masters 1000 titles to 35, two more than top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Nadal had a walkover in the semifinals Saturday when Gael Monfils withdrew because of an ankle injury.

Medvedev, from Russia, was seeded eighth.

TORONTO (AP) — Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury.

Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout.

Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.

The tournament’s final lasted only 16 minutes before Williams withdrew.

After the chair umpire announced Williams’ retirement, the former world No. 1 started to cry on her bench. Andreescu went over to comfort her, hugging her and telling Williams how much she admires the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

NASCAR

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Harvick won a NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway for the second straight year, giving him two victories this year and 47 in his career.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver pulled away from the competition in his Ford and finished more than a second ahead of Denny Hamlin. Kyle Larson was third, more than 16 seconds behind Harvick, and was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch on Sunday in the Consumers Energy 400.

There are three races left before the playoffs, including one under the lights Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will have to close the regular season strong to extend his streak of earning a spot in every postseason since the format was created 15 years ago. He started the race tied for the 16th and final spot in the playoffs and had an early setback, making contact with a wall on Lap 15 that damaged his right rear quarter panel and tire, and finished 34th.

VOLLEYBALL

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The U.S. men’s volleyball team secured a bid to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, beating the Dutch host 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 to go unbeaten in the round-robin Tokyo Volleyball Qualification Tournament.

Ranked second in the world, coach John Speraw’s squad will look to build on the bronze the Americans won in Rio three years ago. The U.S. men reached the Olympics for the 10th straight time and 12th in all, winning gold in 1984, ’88 and 2008 and also a bronze in 1992.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets minor leaguer and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a cut on his left hand.

The 31-year-old Tebow hit .163 in 77 games during his first season with Triple-A Syracuse but hasn’t played since July 21 after injuring himself fielding a ball in the outfield. The laceration required several stitches. Syracuse’s regular season ends Sept. 2.

This is the second straight year Tebow’s season will end prematurely. The outfielder missed the final two months of 2018 because of a broken bone in his right hand.

BASKETBALL

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley III has told USA Basketball that he is withdrawing from consideration for the roster that will be sent to China this month for the FIBA World Cup.

Bagley’s decision was revealed Sunday, two days before he was to report to El Segundo, California, for the second week of training camp. Bagley was not immediately replaced, and unless that changes the U.S. will have 16 players still in the mix for 12 final roster spots.

The New York Times first reported Bagley’s decision to withdraw.

Bagley was on the select team — younger NBA players brought in to compete against national-team candidates — last week in Las Vegas, and earned a promotion to the national team Friday night following USA Basketball’s intrasquad scrimmage.

BOXING

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez was knocked down seconds into the first round and lost his professional debut to Adan Gonzales on Saturday night.

Ramirez suffered a stunning split decision defeat at Temple’s Liacouras Center, a crushing start for one of boxing’s prized prospects. Gonzales won 40-35 and 39-36 on two scorecards and one judge scored the bout 38-37 for Ramirez.

The 25-year-old Ramirez won gold in two weight classes fighting for Cuba in the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Games. He defected from Cuba last year and signed a promotional deal with Top Rank.

Gonzales (5-2-2, 2 KOs) knocked down Ramirez with a left hook within 20 seconds of the first round and Ramirez never rallied to mount serious offense in the four-round bout.