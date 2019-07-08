Weekend Sports in Brief

SOCCER

LYON, France (AP) — The United States won the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday night.

Forward Megan Rapinoe’s coolly taken penalty, following a video review, put the defending champions ahead in the 61st minute.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle’s fine solo goal made it 2-0 in the 69th, as she powered to the edge of the penalty area and hit a low strike.

Rapinoe’s sixth goal moved her even with teammate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White as the tournament’s leading scorers.

Rapinoe, who recovered from a right hamstring strain to play, got an ovation from the U.S. fans when she came off in the 79th.

New York City will celebrate the U.S. women’s team with a parade on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute and Mexico beat the United States 1-0 Sunday night to win its record eighth title in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Despite missing their top three forwards, El Tri dominated possession against an American team playing its first tournament under new coach Gregg Berhalter.

Christian Pulisic, the Americans’ 20-year-old star midfielder, was by far the best U.S. player and used bursts of speed and cutting ability to create chances.

Jordan Morris beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a 6-yard header from Pulisic’s corner kick in the 51st minute, but Andrés Guardado headed the ball at the goal line.

Cristian Roldan had a chance to tie the score in the 87th minute, but his point-blank shot hit Héctor Moreno on the head and bounced away.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Host Brazil defeated Peru 3-1 to win its first Copa América title since 2007.

Everton, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison scored a goal each Sunday to give Brazil its ninth South American championship at a packed Maracanã Stadium.

Peru scored through Paolo Guerrero but couldn’t pull off one last upset after eliminating Uruguay in the quarterfinals and two-time defending champion Chile in the semifinals.

Brazil, playing the tournament without the injured Neymar, was with 10 men from the 70th minute because Gabriel Jesus was sent off with a second yellow card.

Brazil has won the Copa América all five times it hosted the tournament.

BASEBALL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers has pulled out of Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby with a back injury and will be replaced by Oakland Athletics slugger Matt Chapman.

Major League Baseball announced Sunday that Yelich would sit out the Derby. Yelich leads the majors with 31 home runs but has dealt with back issues at times throughout the first half. Yelich had been practicing for the showcase and broke a window on a houseboat outside PNC Park earlier this week while preparing.

Yelich was held out of Milwaukee’s lineup Sunday at Pittsburgh for its final game before the All-Star break.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Carlos Carrasco is being treated for leukemia, but remains hopeful he’ll pitch again this season.

Carrasco, who was diagnosed in June, told a TV station in the Dominican Republic about his condition while visiting a hospital, where he was seeing patients. The 32-year-old Carrasco feels positive about his prognosis and said he’ll be back with the team “at the end of July.”

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. There are numerous forms of the disease, many of which are highly treatable.

Carrasco was not pitching up to his standards and feeling lethargic for weeks in May before getting checked. He told CDN that doctors “saw something different in my blood.”

The right-hander said he received more tests, and he and his wife were given his diagnosis.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta has bone spurs in his right elbow and will be checked during the All-Star break to see whether surgery is needed.

Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement Sunday, a day after Arrieta gave up a season-high 11 hits in just 4 1/3 innings during a loss to the New York Mets.

After the game, Arrieta hinted he was having physical problems.

Kapler said the 33-year-old Arrieta recently told him about the trouble. Arrieta had season-ending surgery for bone spurs in 2011 while with Baltimore.

BASKETBALL

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s summer league is over.

The New Orleans Pelicans say the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft will not play any more at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas because of a bruised left knee. The team stressed the move is precautionary.

Williamson scored 11 points in nine minutes of his debut game against New York on Friday night. But he took a knee-to-knee hit in the first half and was ruled out at halftime of a game that was eventually shortened after the tremors of an earthquake were felt in Las Vegas.

AUTO RACING

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Haley won the rain-shortened Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, his first at NASCAR’s top level.

Haley took the lead under caution — Kurt Busch surrendered the top spot when he pitted for new tires — and was declared the winner after heavy rain followed two lightning delays. There were 33 laps remaining when the 160-lap race was halted.

The 20-year-old Haley was 27th when leader Austin Dillon triggered a 17-car crash that took out nearly half the field and most of the top contenders. He passed a number of wrecked cars and then several more that made pit stops.

MMA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes won in spectacular fashion. Jon Jones barely hung on.

Both champions still emerged from UFC 239 with their belts around their waists.

Nunes stopped Holly Holm late in the first round to defend her bantamweight title, and Jones squeaked out a split-decision victory over Thiago Santos to defend his light heavyweight title on Saturday night.

Jorge Masvidal knocked out previously unbeaten Ben Askren with a sensational flying knee just 5 seconds into their bout.

Jan Blachowicz also knocked out Luke Rockhold with a devastating left hand in the second round of ex-champ Rockhold’s light heavyweight debut.

GOLF

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Organizers of the British Open have refused a request by former champion John Daly to use a golf cart at the championship in Royal Portrush this month.

Daly had applied to use a cart because of his arthritic right knee.

The R&A says it was declining the request because “walking the course is an integral part of the championship and is central to the tradition of links golf.” It said it was important to “ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.”

The governing body says Portrush in Northern Ireland was not suited to golf carts.

SPORTS BUSINESS

Budweiser has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the National Women’s Soccer League.

The partnership was announced Sunday, the day of the Women’s World Cup final in France. Terms were not released.

The NWSL is in its seventh year and has already lasted longer than any other professional women’s league in the United States. Players from the U.S. women’s national team are allocated across the league’s nine teams.

Budweiser will have naming rights to the playoffs, the championship and the MVP trophy as part of the deal.

COURTS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state appeals court has voted to uphold the manslaughter conviction of the man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight during a road rage confrontation.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal unanimously rejected acquittal arguments from Ronald Gasser’s attorney, Loyola University law professor Dane Ciolino.

Ciolino argued that prosecutors didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the December 2016 shooting was unjustified under “stand your ground” and “shoot the intruder” state laws. He also faulted the court for allowing prosecutors to bring up a 10-year-old road rage encounter involving Gasser.

In an opinion released Wednesday, Judge Robert Chiasson said the defendant’s arguments were without merit.