Weekend Sports in Brief

NBA

TORONTO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 25 points before leaving with a hamstring injury, Stephen Curry had 23 and the Golden State Warriors ran off the first 18 points of the second half on their way to a 109-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors that tied the NBA Finals at one game apiece.

With Kevin Durant already out and Thompson eventually joining him in the fourth quarter, the Warriors relied on a champion’s heart to overcome their weary bodies.

Andre Iguodala, himself slow to get up after a hard fall in the first half, made the clinching 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left after the Raptors scored 10 straight points to cut it to 106-104.

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors. They had won five straight since falling behind 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — David Price finally won at Yankee Stadium for the first time with the Boston Red Sox, backed by early homers from J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts in an 8-5 victory over New York.

Boston stopped a four-game losing streak and improved to 1-4 against the Yankees this season, preventing a three-game sweep in a series shortened by a rainout. Thunder and lightning crackled in the eighth inning of this one as New York tried to rally in a brief rain against frazzled reliever Matt Barnes, who looked incredibly uncomfortable on the mound even after the grounds crew applied drying agent.

Barnes spiked pitches, kicked at the mud, walked consecutive batters and balked home a run. He gave up three runs before finally settling down and getting out of the inning.

Brandon Workman tossed a scoreless ninth for his second career save, both this year.

The third-place Red Sox moved within 8 1/2 games of the AL East-leading Yankees, who have a 2 1/2-game advantage over Tampa Bay. New York lost for only the fourth time in 19 games.

NHL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins’ best players took the criticism to heart. They weren’t good enough through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final and needed to be better. And they were.

The stars came out on Saturday night and led Boston to a 7-2 rout of the St. Louis Blues to take a 2-1 series lead. Bergeron and defenseman Torey Krug each scored a goal and had two assists, David Pastrnak scored his first goal of the series and the top power-play unit was a perfect 3 for 3.

Boston chased Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, silenced actor and Blues super fan Jon Hamm and a raucous crowd that was fired up for the first Cup Final game in St. Louis in 49 years. The Bruins survived an initial onslaught and then took it to the home team.

Game 4 is Monday night.

FRENCH OPEN

PARIS (AP) —Stan Wawrinka advanced to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in two years, outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 in a 5-hour, 9-minute test of excellence, endurance and emotions at the French Open.

He will next face his friend and Swiss countryman Roger Federer, who hasn’t dropped a set so far in the tournament. The 37-year-old Federer beat 68th-ranked Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to become the oldest men’s singles quarterfinalist in Paris since 1971.

Joining Federer in the quarterfinals, oddly enough by the same score, was 11-time champion Rafael Nadal, who was never troubled by 78th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina.

The two women’s quarterfinals established Sunday: 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens vs. No. 26 seed Johanna Konta, and No. 31 Petra Martic vs. 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova.

GOLF

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Cantlay got another handshake with Jack Nicklaus, this time as the Memorial winner.

Starting four shots behind, Cantlay closed with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot victory. It was the lowest final round by a winner in tournament history, and it moved the 27-year-old Californian into the top 10 in the world.

Martin Kaymer, trying to end five years without a victory, started with a two-shot lead and never recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the back nine. Adam Scott was the last player with a chance to catch Cantlay when he ran off three straight birdies to get within two shots, but he fell short.

Cantlay first met the tournament host in 2011 when he won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in college at UCLA.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jeongeun Lee6 is No. 1 at the U.S. Women’s Open.

The 23-year-old South Korean shot a 1-under 70, enduring some shaky moments after opening up a three-stroke lead with three to play to hold off third-round co-leader Celine Boutier.

Lee6 was ahead by three after a birdie on the par-5 15th, but took bogeys on the 16th and 18th to give Boutier a chance over the final two holes. But Boutier missed a long birdie attempt on the 17th and put her approach to the par-4 18th in a bunker. Her sand shot rolled off the green.

Lee6, playing two groups ahead of Boutier, was practicing putts when the Frenchwoman could not make the sand shot. Lee6 bent down in joy when her victory was secure, countrywoman and 2011 U.S. Women’s Open winner So Yeon Ryu coming over to embrace the new champion.

Lee6 finished at 6-under 278 to claim the USGA’s first $1 million women’s winner check a few days after Tiger Woods’ former swing coach, Hank Haney, made disparaging remarks about women’s golf by predicting a “Korean” would win and “I’d go with Lee.”

Lee6 has the number in her name because she was the sixth player with the name on the Korean LPGA.

AUTO RACING

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch won at Pocono Raceway to move into a tie for ninth on the NASCAR Cup Series victory list.

Busch, who topped 200 career wins across all three national series earlier this season, won for the 55th time in Cup and matched Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace on the list.

Busch had the dominant car down the stretch and won for the first time in nearly two months. Busch has spent most of the last few months complaining about NASCAR’s current rules package designed to increase side-by-side racing and manufacture competition.

When he was back in the pack, Busch had no trouble passing the leaders at Pocono.

Busch took off on the final restart with nine laps left and cruised to the finish line for his 13th top-10 finish in 14 races this season. Busch and Martin Truex Jr. had been the class of the field this season but Truex was knocked out with an engine issue in the No. 19 Toyota. He had won three of the last five races. Kevin Harvick was nipping at a win until a botched pit stop and a cracked steering box took him out of contention.

Brad Keselowski was second and Erik Jones third.

DETROIT (AP) — Scott Dixon has had a lot of memorable days as a five-time IndyCar champion. There’s a good chance he’ll never forget what happened Sunday.

Dixon won the Detroit Grand Prix, his first victory of the year and 45th of his career, just hours after being honored by Queen Elizabeth II. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver from New Zealand finished nearly 2 seconds in front of rookie Marcus Ericsson, Will Power, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi.

Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud finished 17th after colliding with Patricio O’Ward and Tony Kanaan on the opening lap.

Josef Newgarden, who won Saturday on Belle Isle, was able to return to the race after being knocked out of it following an accident with James Hinchcliffe and finished 19th in the 22-car field.

Felix Rosenqvist spun out late in the 70-lap race, bringing out a red flag to potentially set the stage for a dramatic finish.

The race resumed with four laps to go and no one could catch Dixon’s Honda-powered car. Dixon trails just A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti in IndyCar wins and only Foyt has won more championships in the open-wheel series. Dixon won for the third time on Belle Isle, tying Helio Castroneves for the most victories on the road course along the banks of the Detroit River.

BOXING

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Ruiz had six weeks to prepare for the fight of his life. He’ll have a lifetime to celebrate one of boxing’s biggest stunners in heavyweight history.

Ruiz flattened Anthony Joshua twice in the seventh round and capped one of boxing’s biggest upsets to win his share of the heavyweight championship Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz won it at 1:27 by TKO in the seventh round to become the surprise champ in a bout that had shades of Buster Douglas’ upset over Mike Tyson in 1990. Ruiz barely was on anyone’s heavyweight radar when he was summoned as a replacement to fight champion Joshua in front of a packed Garden.

All he did was dominate the British champion.

The 270-pound Ruiz knocked down Joshua twice in the third round and did it two more times in the seventh before referee Mike Griffin ended the fight.