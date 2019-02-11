Weekend Sports in Brief

SKIING

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Lindsey Vonn won the bronze medal in downhill on Sunday in the final race of her career.

It’s a medal that brings Vonn full circle: the American’s two silvers at the 2007 worlds on the same course in Are were the first two major championship medals of her career.

Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia defended her title from the 2017 worlds, finishing 0.23 seconds ahead of Corinne Suter of Switzerland and 0.49 ahead of Vonn.

NHL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks fired coach Randy Carlyle on Sunday amid a seven-game losing streak.

The Ducks announced that general manager Bob Murray would take over as interim coach for the remainder of the regular season. Anaheim will name a new coach following the season.

Carlyle, 62, the winningest coach in Ducks history, was in his second stint with Anaheim. He led the team to the Stanley Cup in 2007 and three appearances in the Western Conference Final (2006, 2007, 2017).

NBA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Free agent guard Wesley Matthews has officially signed with the Indiana Pacers.

The move was first reported following Thursday’s trade deadline, but the Pacers couldn’t announce it until Sunday. Matthews was waived by the Knicks after a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas and cleared waivers on Saturday.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

SOCCER

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Under mounting criticism Saturday, Brazilian soccer club Flamengo defended its management of the training ground where a fire killed 10 of its academy players — all between 14 and 16 years old — at a dormitory that had been registered with the city as a parking lot.

Rio de Janeiro’s city hall said in a statement that Flamengo was fined 31 times because of infractions at the Ninho do Urubu training ground, which had to be closed in October 2017. The club did not pay 21 of those fines.

The current permit issued for the grounds is valid until March 8.

HORSE RACING

LONDON (AP) — Four new cases of equine flu have been reported by the British Horseracing Authority in a blow to the sport’s hopes of resuming action on Wednesday.

The cases were identified in vaccinated thoroughbreds at the Newmarket yard of trainer Simon Crisford, the BHA said late Sunday.

Racing has been on an enforced six-day shutdown since Thursday following three cases — which subsequently rose to six — of the highly infectious disease found at Donald McCain’s stable in Cheshire.

DOG SHOW

NEW YORK (AP) — A border collie named Verb won the Westminster Kennel Club’s agility contest Saturday night.

Verb tore through an obstacle course, guided by handler Perry DeWitt of Wyncote, Pennsylvania.

A dog called Plop got a special award for top mixed-breed. Plop is handled by Lisa Topol of New York City.

The 330 contestants were as small as a Chihuahua and as big as a 98-pound Bernese mountain dog.

LAW

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Sportscaster Warner Wolf is facing a felony charge after police say he damaged a sign outside his Florida community because it included the word “Plantation,” which he considers racist.

Collier County records show the 81-year-old Wolf surrendered Thursday on a felony criminal mischief charge and was released.

The sheriff’s office says Wolf long complained about his community’s name, Classics Plantation Estates.

Deputies say surveillance video shows Wolf removing the letters Nov. 30. They say he gave the letters to a security guard, telling him to pass them to the property manager. Damage is estimated at $1,100.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise State University freshman guard has been arrested and charged with two misdemeanors after fighting with a bar employee who asked him to leave because he’s underage, police said.

Jaycson Bereal, 19, was booked early Sunday and charged with battery and a loitering-related charge, according to online arrest records from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Bereal was in a 21-and-over bar, according to a Boise police arrest report, and “when an employee at the business found out the suspect’s age, the suspect was asked to leave and the suspect began physically fighting with the employee, ultimately batting him.”

He was also cited for possession and/or consumption of alcohol by a minor, police said.

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police on Sunday detained three suspects over an attack on Serbian water polo team players that forced one to jump into the freezing sea to get away.

The incident in the Croatian Adriatic port of Split, which occurred on Saturday before a regional league match between Mornar Split and Red Star Belgrade, further strained relations between Serbia and Croatia. The Serbian team returned to Belgrade without playing the match.

Tensions are still high between the two Balkan neighbors after their war in the 1990s.

OBITUARY

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Fernando Clavijo, a surprise starter for the 1994 U.S. World Cup team who went on to a long coaching and management career in Major League Soccer, has died. He was 63.

FC Dallas said he died Friday at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from multiple myeloma. Clavijo was the team’s technical director from March 2002 until he stepped down last September because of his health.

Inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005, Clavijo made 61 appearances for the U.S. national team from 1990-94, mostly as a defender.