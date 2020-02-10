Weekend Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

BOSTON — Two days before the start of spring training, the Boston Red Sox have again agreed to send 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a reworked deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Red Sox will receive Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, the person told the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal still needed the approval of Major League Baseball. Boston was to send cash to the Dodgers to offset Price’s salary, reportedly half of the $96 million still owed to the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner.

A three-team deal that would have sent Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins for pitcher Brusdar Graterol and then flipped Graterol to the Red Sox fell apart last week when Boston balked at Graterol’s medical records. Los Angeles and Minnesota completed a separate deal on Sunday night, a person familiar with that deal told the AP.

But the Red Sox and Dodgers spent the weekend finding another way to complete the deal that put Betts in Dodgers blue while allowing Boston to get under the collective bargaining tax threshold in 2020.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton says he regrets not doing anything to try to stop the Houston Astros from illegally stealing signs and relaying the information to their hitters during the team’s 2017 World Series championship season.

Morton, now the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays, was in his first season with the Astros that year and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of both the AL Championship Series and World Series. He also pitched for Houston in 2018 before signing a two-year contract in free agency and helping the Rays make the playoffs last season.

“I was aware of the banging. … Being in the dugout, you could hear it. I don’t know when it dawned on me, but you knew it was going on,” Morton said Saturday during Tampa Bay’s annual Fan Fest event at Tropicana Field. “Personally, I regret not doing more to stop it. I don’t know what that would have entailed. I think the actions would have been somewhat extreme to stop it. That’s a hypothetical.”

SOCCER

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Lynn Williams broke open a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 61st minute and the United States beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday in the title match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe also scored for the United States, which extended its undefeated streak to 28 games. The United States did not concede a goal in five qualifying matches, and scored 25 times.

The U.S. and Canada had both already secured spots at the Tokyo Games with victories in the semifinals. The region has two Olympic berths.

The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, beat Mexico 4-0 in one semifinal and eighth-ranked Canada edged Costa Rica in the other game on Friday.

GOLF

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Nick Taylor had more trouble with the wind than he did with Phil Mickelson. The Canadian managed both just fine Sunday and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his second career victory.

With the gallery eager to see Mickelson add a record sixth victory at Pebble Beach, Taylor showed plenty of moxie in building a five-shot lead at the turn and then holding on when 40 mph gusts blasted the Monterey Peninsula.

He closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over Kevin Streelman (68). Mickelson, who closed within two shots with four holes to play, shot 74 and finished alone in third. He has won, been runner-up twice and finished third in his last four starts at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The victory gets him into the Masters for the first time, along with the PGA Championship up the coast at Harding Park in May. In his sixth year on tour, Taylor has played only two majors as a pro.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Hee Young Park closed with a 1-over 73 and won a three-way playoff on the fourth hole to capture the ISPS Handa Vic Open for her first LPGA Tour victory in six years.

Park was so down on her game that she thought about quitting last year. Instead, she went through qualifying to earn her card and made the decision pay off by winning early in the season. She won over So Yeon Ryu and Hye-Jin Choi in a final round at 13th Beach Golf Links marked by tough conditions and high scores. Ayean Choi had a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom going into the final round. Both shot 81.

Park, Ryu (72) and Choi (69) finished at 8-under 281.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Min Woo Lee of Australia managed the high wind and high drama for a 4-under 68 to win win the ISPS Handa Vic Open, the tournament his sister has won twice.

Lee won for the first time at a tournament co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia. He had a three-shot lead to start the final round, but had to hold off a charge by Ryan Fox of New Zealand, who closed with a 64.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Mito Pereira of Chile made eagle on the par-5 18th hole Sunday to close with a 7-under 64 and win the Country Club de Bogota Championship on Korn Ferry Tour by two shots over Ben Kohles.

It was a big step toward a PGA Tour card for Pereira, who tied for third last week in Panama in his first Korn Ferry Tour start of the season. Pereira finished at 20-under 263. He moved to No. 2 on the points list behind Davis Riley. The top 25 at the end of the regular season earn PGA Tour cards.

AUTO RACING

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The first race of the NASCAR season was a demolition derby that turned Daytona International Speedway into a giant junkyard.

Erik Jones won Sunday’s race that left a multi-million dollar trail of destruction and masked the fact the Busch Clash is a made-for-TV exhibition race. Only 18 cars were entered and only six were on track when the checkered flag flew at the end of a third overtime.

Jones crossed the finish line in a Toyota with a crumpled hood after a huge push from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin was a lap down after a blown tire on the previous overtime attempt caused him to crash half the cars remaining on track, but he had enough speed to give Jones a push along the outside and give Gibbs yet another win. Joe Gibbs is now the all-time winningest owner in Busch Clash history with nine victories.

PRO FOOTBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The debut of the new XFL had a punt blocked for a touchdown, a juiced-up crowd roaring for big plays and a player swearing during an in-game television interview.

The actual football was hit and miss. College national championship-winning former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones was the biggest star on the field and took the microphone to address fans before the start of a brand-new football league.

Jones’ D.C. Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19 Saturday afternoon in the opener of the new XFL that provided plenty of entertainment in person and on TV. It’s far too early to tell if the XFL can take a foothold where its previous incarnation and the recently unsuccessful Alliance of American Football failed, but executives are willing to wait and see.