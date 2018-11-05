Weekend Sports Briefs

MARATHON

NEW YORK (AP) — Mary Keitany of Kenya and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia won the New York City Marathon on Sunday, with Keitany dominating the strong women’s field for her fourth victory in the event and Desisa surging ahead of two other runners near the finish line.

Desisa, 28, held off countryman Shura Kitata by 1.99 seconds for his first win in New York, joining victories at the Boston Marathon in 2013 and 2015. He finished second in New York in 2014 and third in 2015 and 2017.

Desisa finished in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 59 seconds, the second fastest time for the course in history. Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya set the record of 2:05:05 in 2011. Last year’s winner, Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya, finished third on Sunday.

Keitany, 36, became the second woman to win the marathon four times. She ran the race in 2:22:48, the second fastest time for the course in history. Margaret Okayo of Kenya set the record of 2:22:31 in 2003.

Keitany won in 2014, 2015 and 2016 before coming in second last year to American Shalane Flanagan. She joined Grete Waitz, a Norwegian won the marathon nine times between 1978-1988, as the only women to win the marathon four times.

NFL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Brown, the Minnesota Vikings fullback who was a four-time Pro Bowl pick in 14 seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 80.

The Vikings announced the death Sunday, before a moment of silence for Brown prior to their game against Detroit. Brown’s son-in-law, former Vikings quarterback Rich Gannon, said on Twitter that Brown “passed away peacefully .” Tweeted Gannon: “He was an incredible man who was so good to me and everyone he ever met!”

Drafted in the second round by the Bears in 1961 out of Illinois, Brown was traded to the Vikings after his rookie year. Nicknamed “Boom Boom” for his punishing running style, Brown is fourth in Vikings history with 5,757 rushing yards. His best season was 1974, with 1,569 total yards and 16 touchdowns in 14 games.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has fired football coach David Beaty, effective at the end of the season, ending a three-plus year tenure marked by modest improvement but just a handful of wins.

Kansas (3-6) has three games left to play against Kansas State, No. 6 Oklahoma and No 15 Texas.

News that Beaty would be let go began filtering out Saturday night, shortly after the Jayhawks looked unprepared and uninspired in a 27-3 loss to Iowa State. The defeat left Beaty with a record of 6-39 with just three wins against Power Five opponents and two Big 12 victories.

New athletic director Jeff Long announced the firing Sunday with one year left on Beaty’s contract. Beaty is owed $3 million.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ESPN issued an on-air apology to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey after political commentator and LSU fan James Carville accused the league of favoring Alabama during “College GameDay.”

LSU was the site Saturday morning of “GameDay” with No. 1 Alabama playing the fourth-ranked Tigers in Baton Rouge at night.

Carville — echoing the sentiment of many Tigers — complained about the first-half suspension of LSU star linebacker Devin White, who was called for targeting in the second half of the Tigers’ last game. Carville also wore a sweat shirt with “Greg Sankey (heart) Alabama” printed on it.

After “GameDay” ESPN anchor Chris Cotter issued an apology to Sankey from the network, calling Carville’s actions “over the top.”

BASEBALL

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pitcher Jairo Capellan was killed and two other Cincinnati Reds minor leaguers were injured in a car accident Saturday morning in the Dominican Republic, a team official said.

Dick Williams, the Reds’ president of baseball operations, confirmed Capellan’s death and said pitcher Raul Hernandez was in critical condition and outfielder Emilio Garcia in stable condition. The club released no details about their injuries.

Capellan was 19, the same age as the two injured players. All three played on the Reds’ rookie team in the Dominican Summer League.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have signed former St. Louis Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a one-year contract with a conditional option for 2020.

General manager Mike Rizzo announced the deal Saturday. The contract guarantees Rosenthal $7 million, and he can earn an additional $8 million in performance bonuses.

Rosenthal hasn’t pitched since 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old is a hard-throwing right-hander with 121 career saves in the majors, all with St. Louis.

HOCKEY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Head coach John Stevens has been fired by the struggling Los Angeles Kings just 13 games into his second season in charge.

Willie Desjardins was named the Kings’ interim head coach Sunday.

Los Angeles is last in the overall NHL standings after a 4-8-1 start. The Kings have been outscored 45-28, but had won two of three after a six-game losing streak.

The Kings went 45-29-8 last season, finishing fourth in the Pacific Division and getting swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Stevens took over in 2017 after seven years as an assistant in Los Angeles under Terry Murray and Darryl Sutter. The former Philadelphia Flyers head coach was an assistant on the Kings’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012 and 2014.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Pekka Rinne to a two-year contract extension worth $10 million, keeping the Vezina Trophy winner under contract through 2020-21.

General manager David Poile announced the extension Saturday on Rinne’s 36th birthday, a couple hours before the Predators host the Boston Bruins.

The Vezina Trophy winner in June, in his fourth time as a finalist, will earn $6 million in 2019-20 and $4 million in 2020-21.

Poile says both the Predators and Rinne want to keep the goalie with the franchise for his entire career and this extension helps meet that goal.

GOLF

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Justin Rose defended his Turkish Airlines Open title on Sunday to ensure he will return to the top of the world rankings.

Rose beat Haotong Li of China on the first playoff hole after the pair finished the final round tied on 17-under par at the Regnum Carya Resort.

Rose, 38, spent two weeks as world No. 1 earlier this season after finishing second in the BMW Championship, but a poor third round on Saturday appeared to have hurt his chances of a return to the top of the rankings.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) — The Football Association will honor Wayne Rooney by allowing the DC United striker to make his 120th and final England appearance against the United States at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 15.

The friendly fixture will be called the Wayne Rooney Foundation International in support of the former Manchester United forward’s charitable interests.

The 33-year-old Rooney, who joined DC United from Everton earlier this year, retired from international duty in August 2017 as his country’s record goal-scorer (53) and having won more caps (119) than any other England outfield player. He is also Manchester United’s record goal-scorer (253).

RUGBY

LONDON (AP) — Sara Cox has become the first female to referee a top-level English rugby union match.

The 28-year-old Cox, who became the world’s first female professional rugby referee in 2016, took charge of Northampton’s 15-14 Premiership Cup victory at Wasps on Sunday.

Cox had previously refereed in the second and third tiers of English rugby.

SWIMMING

LONDON (AP) — A 33-year-old British athlete has stepped ashore on an English beach after becoming the first person to swim around the coast of Great Britain.

Ross Edgley spent 157 days in the water and covered 1,791 miles (2,883 kilometers). He swam in six-hour stints, sleeping in his support boat.

He was joined for the final mile on Sunday by hundreds of fellow swimmers, coming ashore at Margate in southeast England — the spot where he began his journey on June 1.

Edgley, who had hoped to finish in 100 days, told family members who gathered on the beach to greet him: “Sorry I’m late.”

UFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Cormier choked out Derrick Lewis in the second round to retain his UFC heavyweight championship at Madison Square Garden.

Cormier, who also holds the light heavyweight crown, made quick work of an overmatched Lewis with a rear naked choke to win the main event at UFC 230. Cormier celebrated with both championship belts in the cage as Lewis trudged out of the cage.

Cormier became the first UFC fighter to successfully defend two championships.

Cormier had a quick takedown in the first round and turned in a dominant yet dull effort to easily take the round. He didn’t waste much time in the second and left MSG with a little slice of history.

He called out former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE star Brock Lesnar for a match in 2019.