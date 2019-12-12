Wednesday Sports in Brief

MLB

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anthony Rendon is joining the Los Angeles Angels, quickly following mega-deals for Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg in a trifecta of nine-figure contracts for agent Scott Boras at a wild winter meetings.

With baseball still buzzing over Cole’s $324 million, nine-year agreement with the New York Yankees, Rendon found his own free-agent riches, reaching a $245 million, seven-year deal Wednesday night to play third base in an Angels lineup that features three-time MVP Mike Trout.

Strasburg opened the annual gathering on Monday when the Washington Nationals announced a nearly identical $245 million, seven-year contract to keep the World Series MVP.

Strasburg’s standard lasted just a day, shattered Tuesday night when Cole agreed to pitch in pinstripes after two outstanding seasons with Houston.

Then on the last full day of the meetings, Rendon matched Strasburg in dollars and years when he struck his deal to leave the Nationals for the Angels. The contracts for Cole and Rendon were detailed by people familiar with the agreements who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they had not been announced.

—By AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Baseball is pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred also said Wednesday the injured list for pitchers will revert to 15 days from 10 days. In tandem, pitchers optioned to the minors will have to spend 15 days with farm teams before they can be recalled unless they replace a pitcher going on the IL.

As part of a March 8 agreement with the players’ association, management had the right to make the changes for 2020.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseballs weren’t juiced during a record-setting 2019 regular season, according to a study commissioned by Major League Baseball.

They were just flying farther.

A four-person committee of scientists concluded baseballs this year had less drag on average than in previous seasons, contributing to a power surge that resulted in a record number of home runs. Their report released Wednesday blamed the spike on inconsistencies in the seam height of the baseballs, as well as “changes in player behavior.” Batters connected 6,776 times in the regular season, smashing the record of 6,105 set in 2017.

The committee says it did not find evidence that MLB intentionally altered baseballs and believes inconsistencies were due to “manufacturing variability.” The balls are hand-sewn by workers at Rawlings’ factory in Costa Rica.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Baseball has interviewed almost 60 people and obtained tens of thousands of electronic messages in its investigation into allegations the Houston Astros broke rules by using a television camera to steal signs.

Former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers sparked the investigation when he told The Athletic last month the Astros had used the camera to steal signs in 2017 during the team’s run to its first World Series title.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last month MLB was investigating Houston’s conduct for the past three seasons, and he hoped to complete the inquiry before the start of next season.

Astros manager AJ Hinch and Boston manager Alex Cora, the Astros’ 2017 bench coach, said they had spoken with MLB investigators, and Hinch said he had been involved in several sessions. New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán, a Houston player in 2017, refused to say whether he had been interviewed.All pitchers must face at least three batters or end a half-inning, unless injured. While the union refused to agree to that provision, it also said it will not challenge it.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The World Series champion Washington Nationals shifted around some duties among members of manager Dave Martinez’s coaching staff.

The team announced Wednesday that Tim Bogar will move to bench coach from first base coach, Bob Henley goes across the diamond to first base coach after working at third — where he earned the moniker “Bob Sendley” for his aggressive style — and Chip Hale switches to third base from bench coach.

One new member of Washington’s staff is assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler. He replaces Joe Dillon, who was hired by the Philadelphia Phillies as their hitting coach.

GOLF

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tiger Woods looked good as ever playing in the Presidents Cup.

As captain, his American team found itself in foreign territory — trailing for the first time in 14 years.

An inspired International team shook off an opening fourballs loss to Woods and Justin Thomas by getting big shots and key putts from rookies and veterans alike. It won the other four matches, never trailing in three of them, and wound up with the start it needed in a bid to win for the first time since 1998.

The International won the opening session 4-1, its best start ever and first time it led after any session since 2005.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Willie Taggart has another chance, and Florida Atlantic’s search for Lane Kiffin’s replacement is over.

Taggart was hired by FAU on Wednesday, a week before the early signing day and only four days after Kiffin left the Owls for Mississippi.

“I’m looking forward to long-term success here,” Taggart said in a statement distributed by the university Wednesday night. “I think our players and the university deserve that commitment.”

The terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed by FAU.

Kiffin was 26-13 in three seasons at FAU, winning two Conference USA championships and breathing new life into a moribund program before leaving last week to take over at Mississippi. His hiring in 2016 was a splashy one, after past stints as a head coach — at Tennessee and with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders — didn’t work out as he hoped.

Taggart could use a similar resume revival. He’s been to one bowl game in 10 seasons as a head coach, with a 56-62 record. Florida State fired him in November after a 27-10 loss to Miami.

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado State has hired Steve Addazio as its head football coach.

Addazio wasn’t out of work long after being fired by Boston College on Dec. 1. He was 44-44 in seven seasons with the Eagles.

The 60-year-old Addazio steps in for Mike Bobo, who resigned last week after reaching a financial settlement with Colorado State. Bobo is now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Addazio inherits a Colorado State team that is coming off a second straight losing season.

Before arriving at Boston College, Addazio was in charge for two seasons at Temple. And before that, he was an assistant coach on Florida teams that won national championships. While at Florida, he worked with Urban Meyer, who’s been seen with Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker during the hiring process.

Addazio becomes the 23rd head football coach at Colorado State.

NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has had surgery on his injured foot and is resting in his hometown of Atlanta.

Carolina interim coach Perry Fewell said Wednesday that the surgery was a success, but added there is no timetable for Newton’s return to the football field.

The league’s MVP in 2015, Newton played only two games this season after injuring his foot in a preseason game at New England. He was placed on injured reserve and hasn’t played since. Newton has lost his last eight starts overall and his future in Carolina remains uncertain.

The Panthers can save $19 million under next year’s NFL salary cap by trading or releasing him.

NHL

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The slumping San Jose Sharks fired coach Peter DeBoer on Wednesday less than seven months after playing in the Western Conference final.

Doug Wilson announced the change after the Sharks returned home from a road trip on a five-game losing streak and five points out of playoff contention. San Jose also fired three of DeBoer’s assistants and made assistant Bob Boughner the interim coach.

“When you have had a level of past success, change is never easy, but we feel this team is capable of much more than we have shown thus far and that a new voice is needed,” Wilson said.

Assistants Steve Spott, Dave Barr and Johan Hedberg all were fired along with DeBoer.

MONTREAL (AP) — Hall of Fame defenseman Guy Lapointe has oral cancer.

The Montreal Canadiens revealed the diagnosis Wednesday at the request of Lapointe and his family.

“Dr. Keith Richardson, the treating physician from the McGill University Health Centre, indicated that the cancer is located at the base of the tongue,” the team said in a statement. Lapointe will begin his treatments in the coming weeks. This form of cancer has a high cure rate.

Lapointe played most of his 16-year NHL career with his hometown Canadiens. He helped Montreal win six Stanley Cups before closing his career with stops in St. Louis and Boston. The defenseman also played for Canada in the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union.

COLLEGES

NEW YORK (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday it is “highly probable” Congress will set national guidelines for how college athletes can be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses.

Emmert, who spoke at a forum sponsored by the Sports Business Journal, said he is spending most of his time trying to figure out how the NCAA and its member schools will allow thousands of athletes to get that kind of compensation under the auspices of amateur athletics.

He said he is also spending a lot of time in Washington meeting with lawmakers, often with university presidents and other representatives from individual schools.

Last week, Sen. Chris Murphy and Sen. Mitt Romney announced the formation of a bipartisan congressional working group on the topic of athlete compensation.

OLYMPICS

Russian boxers will only take part in the Tokyo Olympics if doping sanctions forcing them to compete as neutral athletes are overturned, the general secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Umar Kremlev said he has spoken with the Olympic boxing team and they “unanimously” rejected the conditions laid out by the World Anti-Doping Agency as punishment for manipulating doping data.

The WADA sanctions, announced on Monday, ban the use of the Russian team name, flag or anthem at a range of major sports competitions over the next four years, including next year’s Olympics.

“They said we won’t go without our flag and anthem,” Kremlev said. “We aren’t going for medals, but for that feeling that I brought the highest honor home for my country.”

