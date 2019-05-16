Wednesday Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Edwin Jackson became the first player in major league history to play for 14 teams when he made his Toronto Blue Jays debut and pitched five innings Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

The 35-year-old right-hander allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits in five innings. He struck out two, walked one, hit a batter and left after 77 pitches with the score 3-3.

Toronto acquired Jackson from Oakland on Saturday for $30,000. He began his tenure with his new team by throwing an 88 mph cutter that Joe Panik took for a called strike.

Jackson had been tied with Octavio Dotel for most teams. Jackson agreed last month to a minor league contract with the A’s and was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three minor league starts.

In addition to the Blue Jays and Athletics, Jackson has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay, Detroit, Arizona, the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis, Washington, the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta, Miami, San Diego and Baltimore.

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Miguel Andújar will have season-ending surgery to repair a small labrum tear in his right shoulder.

New York announced the decision Wednesday night during the second game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

Andújar, last year’s AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, initially was sidelined by the injury from April 1 to May 3 and struggled mightily in his return.

After going 6 for 47 with no extra-base hits, he went back on the injured list Monday.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs’ Ben Zobrist and his wife, Julianna Zobrist, have filed court documents in separate states seeking to end their marriage.

Ben Zobrist filed a complaint for legal separation in Tennessee, according to The Tennesseean. The couple has a home in Williamson County.

Julianna Zobrist filed for divorce on Monday, according to Cook County Circuit Court records.

The Cubs placed Ben Zobrist on leave for undisclosed personal reasons on May 8, prompting the team to recall Addison Russell from Triple-A Iowa a little earlier than planned.

NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Adam Gase will serve as the acting GM in his place.

The stunning decision by team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson was announced in a statement posted Wednesday on the team’s Twitter account. Johnson says he made the move after assessing what would be in the Jets’ best interests.

The timing is strange considering Maccagnan oversaw the Jets’ draft less than three weeks ago, although there were rumors that he and Gase had some tension — which both denied. Maccagnan, who was hired as GM in 2015, was not relieved of his duties this past offseason when coach Todd Bowles was fired. Instead, Maccagnan was fully involved in hiring Gase as the team’s new coach.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns running back Kareem Hunt knows only his actions will help him outrun a violent past.

Hunt spoke Wednesday for the first time since Cleveland signed him in February after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs late last season when video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman during an argument.

Hunt says he’s changed and vowed to be “a better person” while hoping to earn back the trust of teammates and fans. He says he’s grateful for getting a second chance with his hometown Browns, who drew criticism for signing him.

The 23-year-old must serve an eight-game NFL suspension before he can play. He’s attending weekly counseling and allowed to practice.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — One practice appears to be enough for Odell Beckham Jr.

The star wide receiver was not at Cleveland’s voluntary workout Wednesday after showing up Tuesday following a monthlong absence. Beckham, who was acquired by the Browns in a March trade from the New York Giants, had been in contact with the club while he was away and the team is comfortable with him leaving again.

The three-time Pro Bowler posted a photo of Instagram of him catching a pass following Tuesday’s workout.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have added former New York Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith to the competition to back up Russell Wilson.

Smith signed Wednesday and will be competing with Paxton Lynch, who was selected by Denver in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Brett Hundley became the backup last season after he was acquired in a trade with Green Bay, but he never saw the field as Wilson took every snap. Hundley became a free agent after the season.

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Gase needed just a few hours as the Jets’ acting general manager to pull off a big deal.

Two people with direct knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press that New York agreed Wednesday night to send linebacker Darron Lee to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick.

The deal is pending a physical, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move.

It came just hours after the Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and installed Gase as the acting GM while the team begins a search for a replacement.

—By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr.

HOCKEY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ralph Krueger has officially been named the new coach of the Buffalo Sabres as the franchise seeks to return to the playoffs after an eight-year absence.

The Sabres announced the hire on Wednesday. General manager Jason Botterill says in a statement that Krueger has adapted to “a variety of high-pressure environments while leading some of the world’s elite players.”

The 59-year-old Krueger previously coached the Edmonton Oilers during the NHL’s lockout-shortened season in 2012-13. He was fired after the youth-laden Oilers finished 19-22-7.

WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has a new leader with a new title.

The league hired Cathy Engelbert as commissioner on Wednesday. The previous four leaders of the WNBA had been known as president.

Since 2015, Engelbert has been CEO of Deloitte US, an accounting organization that works with Fortune 500 companies. She was the first woman to hold that job.

She replaces Lisa Borders, who stepped down in October. NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum has been the interim president since Borders left.

HORSE RACING

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will seek his record-setting eighth Preakness victory Saturday with 5-2 morning line favorite Improbable, who will start from the No. 4 post in a field of 13 horses.

For the first time since 1951, the Preakness will not include the four horses that crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby. Improbable finished fifth and was moved up to fourth following the disqualification of Maximum Security for interference.

It was the only time in six career races that Improbable failed to finish first or second.

War of Will, the second choice at 4-1, received the No. 1 post in Wednesday’s draw. It’s the same post position he had in the Kentucky Derby, when he finished eighth and was moved up to seventh.

AWARDS

NEW YORK (AP) — Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, whose coast-to-coast rivalry in the 1980s propelled the NBA to a new level of popularity, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Hall of Famers and 1992 U.S. Olympic teammates will receive the award on June 24 at the NBA Awards, the league and Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

The honor comes on the 40th anniversary of their meeting in the 1979 NCAA championship game, when Johnson’s Michigan State team beat Bird’s Indiana State squad. That is still the highest-rated game on television in college basketball history.