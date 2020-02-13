Wednesday Sports in Brief

NHL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jay Bouwmeester remains in Southern California, but the veteran St. Louis Blues defenseman was alert and talking with teammates one day after collapsing on the bench during a game.

“He was in good spirits with us, typical Jay, so I think it certainly made us all feel a lot better knowing that we had the opportunity to talk to him. Typical Jay is a very good Jay,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said.

The 36-year old Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode during the first period of Tuesday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Doug Armstrong said during a news conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday that Bouwmeester was unresponsive after collapsing on the bench. A defibrillator was used and he regained consciousness immediately before being taken to an Anaheim hospital.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — ” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice has signed a multi-year extension with the Jets.

In his seventh season as Jets coach, Maurice has guided Winnipeg to the playoffs three times, including a run to the Western Conference final in 2018.

The Jets are in a tight race for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Maurice came to the Jets in 2013 after one season in Russia’s KHL as coach of Magnitogorsk Metallurg.

Maurice became a head coach in 1995 with the Hartford Whalers. He stayed with that franchise when it moved to Carolina in 1997, continuing as Hurricanes coach until he was dismissed in the 2003-04 season.

MLB

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels plan to delay the return of Shohei Ohtani to the mound so they can preserve his pitching arm for later in the season.

Ohtani reacted positively Wednesday to the Angels’ announcement of their plan to delay his return to the mound until mid-May.

The Angels are exercising caution with the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year, who hasn’t pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery after his rookie season stateside.

The team is also apparently planning to keep Ohtani to an innings limit over the season, and delaying his return to the mound allows the Angels to concentrate his innings later in the regular season, when the Halos hope to be in a pennant race.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves left-hander Cole Hamels won’t be ready for the start of the season after hurting his pitching shoulder during an offseason workout.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos says Hamels will be shut down for at least three weeks. Anthopoulos said Wednesday the 36-year-old Hamels hurt his shoulder while throwing a weighted ball in an attempt to build strength for spring training.

Hamels signed an $18 million, one-year deal with Atlanta on Dec. 4 to add experience to a young rotation that also includes Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Mike Foltynewicz. Hamels was not present when pitchers and catchers reported to the team’s new spring facility for Thursday’s first workout.

Anthopoulos says Hamels will be evaluated in three weeks.

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays catcher catcher Reese McGuire is facing an indecent exposure charge in Florida.

Deputies were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in Dunedin on Friday afternoon following reports that a man sitting inside an SUV was exposing himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies said they spoke with McGuire, 24, who was cooperative and did not deny the allegations. The release didn’t say what exactly McGuire was doing.

McGuire was charged with a misdemeanor count of exposure of sexual organs and given a notice to appear in court on March 16. He was not taken to jail.

The Blue Jays released a statement Wednesday saying that they’re aware of McGuire’s arrest.

NFL

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet.

Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games last season after his disturbing attack on Rudolph in the closing seconds of a Nov. 14 game that was nationally televised. Garrett has been remorseful since the incident and Monday he met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and league officials in New York.

Garrett is cleared to return to all activities with the Browns.

NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried Friday in a cemetery near the family’s Southern California home, according to death certificates.

Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar features meticulous landscaping, open courtyards and fountains that “express the joy of living,” according to its website. Actor John Wayne, who died in 1979, also is buried there.

The Bryants and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The retired basketball superstar, his daughter and the other victims will be honored at a Feb. 24 public memorial at Staples Center, where Bryant starred for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash of the helicopter that was taking the Bryants and the others to a youth basketball tournament.

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. men’s national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men.

The union for the women’s team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting May 5 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that extends through 2021. The men’s labor contract expired at the end of 2018.

The men claimed the federation wants their pay to stay at the same level as in their expired contract.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State hired Mel Tucker as its football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave Colorado after a single season.

The Spartans lured Tucker away from Colorado with a six-year contract worth about $30 million after appearing to be interested in coaches including Luke Fickell, Robert Saleh and Pat Shurmur. Tucker replaces Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 mostly successful seasons.

Michigan State’s board formally approved Tucker’s contract.

Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him an opportunity to run the Pac-12 program after he was Georgia’s defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes, and they were 5-7 last season to match the program’s record from each of the previous two years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio State University football players were kicked off the team Wednesday after being charged with rape and kidnapping.

Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21, were booked into jail earlier in the day after they were charged with sexually assaulting a woman on Feb. 4 at the players’ shared apartment.

“I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations,” coach Ryan Day said in a statement.

Day said he would not comment further on the case.

The men were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys.

AUTO RACING

LONDON (AP) — Formula One organizers on Wednesday postponed the Chinese Grand Prix that was due to be staged in Shanghai in April, the latest sporting event impacted by the fast-spreading viral infection in the country.

More than 1,100 people have died in China from the virus, which has been named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.

One of 22 races on the F1 calendar for 2020 that opens in Melbourne next month, the Chinese Grand Prix was due to be staged on April 19.

The decision to postpone the race was taken after a request from the Shanghai promoter to “ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans,” F1 said in a statement.

SPORTS TELEVISION

Jeremy Roenick will not be returning to NBC Sports after his suspension for making inappropriate comments about coworkers.

A network spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that Roenick will not be back on the air. The spokesman said NBC Sports would have no further comment.

Roenick announced the end of his tenure at NBC Sports in a video posted on Twitter.

NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without pay in late December after he made series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.