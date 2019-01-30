Tuesday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking bribes from business advisers to steer them to star college athletes expected to turn pro.

Lamont Evans, 41, entered the plea in New York federal court to conspiring to commit bribery. He admitted receiving $22,000 to steer the players at the University of South Carolina and Oklahoma State University to certain financial advisers and business managers, attorney Johnny McCray said.

Evans also agreed to forfeit the bribe money he received from two financial advisers as part of the deal he signed Thursday.

Sentencing was set for May 10 on a charge that carries the potential for up to five years in prison, though a plea agreement between Evans and prosecutors recommends no more than two years behind bars.

Judge Edgardo Ramos also warned that he could be deported because he is a citizen of Barbados, though he lives in Florida. He was a resident of Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the time of his arrest.

NFL

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have hired longtime NFL defensive guru Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach.

The team announced the move Wednesday, a day after promoting Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator on coach Jay Gruden’s staff. Ryan most recently served as the Buffalo Bills‘ assistant head coach for defense in 2016.

Before Buffalo, Ryan served as defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints from 2013-2015, Dallas Cowboys in 2011 and 2012, Cleveland Browns in 2009 and 2010 and Oakland Raiders from 2004-2008. His 2013 Saints’ defense ranked second in passing defense and fourth in points allowed.

The 56-year-old takes over a role on a defense that ranked 17th in the league last season. Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky will return for a third season after the Redskins spoke with several potential candidates for the job but never hired a replacement.

ATHLETIC ADMINISTRATION

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired Army athletic director Boo Corrigan as its next AD.

The school announced Wednesday that Corrigan will take over for the retiring Debbie Yow. Corrigan will be introduced at a news conference Thursday in Raleigh and will start work May 1.

Chancellor Randy Woodson says it was “critical that we find a leader that could build on the unprecedented success” the department enjoyed under Yow, who took over in 2010.

During Corrigan’s eight years at Army, the Black Knights claimed 20 Patriot League regular-season or tournament titles and sent 14 teams to NCAA postseason events.

He has also worked in athletic departments at Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame and Navy, and is the son of former Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Gene Corrigan.

Corrigan has agreed to a five-year deal that will pay a base salary of $525,000 with supplemental compensation of another $525,000, according to a copy of the agreement released by the school. There is also the potential for $250,000 in bonus pay for reaching academic and athletic performance goals and a chancellor’s option for a two-year extension.

BASEBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Reliever Shawn Kelley agreed to a one-year contract with the Texas Rangers that guarantees the right-hander $2.75 million and includes a club option for 2020.

The deal was announced Tuesday night by the Rangers, who made room on the roster by designating outfielder John Andreoli for assignment.

Kelley will have a $2.5 million base salary for 2019, along with a $2.5 million club option for 2020 that includes a $250,000 buyout. There are also $250,000 annually in performance bonuses for the 34-year-old reliever going into his 11th major league season: $62,500 each for 50, 55, 60 and 65 games as a pitcher.

In 54 appearances for Washington and Oakland last season, Kelley had a 2.94 ERA.

But the Nationals designated him for assignment on Aug. 1, a day after he threw his glove to the ground and glared into the dugout while working the ninth inning of a 25-4 win over the New York Mets. He appeared agitated and was working quickly when he entered with Washington up 25-1. His outburst came after allowing a two-run homer that followed the plate umpire’s warning for him to slow down. ___

