Wednesday’s Time Schedule

No. 2 Louisville vs. South Carolina-Upstate, 7 p.m.

No. 5 North Carolina vs. Elon, 8:30 p.m.

No. 16 Memphis vs. Little Rock, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Tennessee vs. Alabama State, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. George Washington, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Arkansas vs. Belmont, 8 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.