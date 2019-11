Wednesday’s Time Schedule

No. 4 Louisville vs. Indiana State, 8 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova at No. 16 Ohio State, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Texas Tech vs. Houston Baptist at the Chaparral Center, Midland, Texas, 8 p.m.

No. 23 LSU at VCU, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Oregon vs. Utah State, 9 p.m.

No. 4 UConn at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

No. 6 South Carolina at Dayton, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland at James Madison, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Florida State vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Kentucky vs. Stetson, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Miami vs. North Florida, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.