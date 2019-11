Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men’s Top 25

No. 9 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

No. 18 Ohio State vs. Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 23 Purdue vs. Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Women’s Top 25

No. 14 N.C. State vs. N.C. A&T, 7 p.m.

NBA

New York at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.