Tuesday’s Sports in Brief

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Breanna Stewart led the Seattle Storm to their third WNBA title, scoring 30 points in a 98-82 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 3 of the best-of-five series.

Stewart was the league MVP and was selected the Finals MVP after averaging 25.6 points in the three games. She scored 17 points in the first half as the Storm raced to a 47-30 lead.

Natasha Howard added career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Storm and first-year coach Dan Hughes.

Sue Bird, also a member of a Seattle’s championship teams in 2004 and 2010, had 10 points and 10 assists.

Elena Delle Donne scored 23 points for the Mystics. Kristi Toliver had 20 points.

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox reached 100 wins for the first time since Ted Williams returned from World War II in the 1946 season, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 as David Price won his sixth straight decision.

Craig Kimbrel earned his 39th save, and the scoreboards all flashed “100 WINS.”

A night after becoming the first major league team this year to clinch a playoff spot, Boston moved a season-high 54 games above .500.

Boston’s previous 100-win team featured Williams, Johnny Pesky, Bobby Doerr and Dom DiMaggio. This year’s Red Sox need only to go 6-10 the rest of the way to break the franchise record of 105 wins, set in 1912.

PRO BASKETBALL

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder All-Star guard Russell Westbrook underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, putting his availability for the season opener against the Golden State Warriors in doubt.

The team said Westbrook decided after experiencing inflammation in the knee this past weekend that he’d have the procedure. He’ll be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, close to the opener at Golden State on Oct. 16.

Westbrook was the NBA MVP in 2016-17 and averaged a triple-double last season for a second straight season. He averaged 25.4 points, a league-leading 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds last season.

PRO FOOTBALL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen will make his first career start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen replaces second-year pro Nathan Peterman, who struggled badly in a 47-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Peterman threw for 24 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Allen in the second half.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

After several days of monitoring the approaching storm, the biggest schools in South Carolina had little choice but to alter football games due to Hurricane Florence.

South Carolina canceled its game with Marshall that was scheduled for Saturday night. University officials announced the decision just hours after coach Will Muschamp sounded confident the teams would play.

Second-ranked Clemson pushed up the start time of its game at home against Georgia Southern, with the kickoff now taking place at noon instead of 3:30 p.m. EST.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — While safety concerns at Atlantic Coast Conference schools are being addressed ahead of Hurricane Florence, the storm’s significant impact on this week’s schedule will have a lingering effect on scheduling obstacles, monetary implications and bowl considerations once it passes.

The list of canceled games include No. 13 Virginia Tech’s home game against East Carolina, No. 14 West Virginia’s trip to North Carolina State and No. 18 UCF’s game at North Carolina. Virginia has moved its Saturday home game against Ohio to Nashville, Tennessee, with the Category 3 storm forecast to come ashore along the Carolinas’ coastline late Thursday or early Friday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain throughout the region.

The schools with canceled games left open the possibility of trying to reschedule them for later in the season, but there’s no guarantee that will work.

HOCKEY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Predators forward Austin Watson was suspended without pay for the entire preseason and first 27 games of the regular season for domestic abuse.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman handed down the penalty after an investigation and a hearing with Watson last week. Watson pleaded no contest in July to a charge of domestic assault stemming from an incident in June, and the league found Watson engaged in unacceptable off-ice conduct.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets gave coach John Tortorella a two-year contract extension.

The team announced that Tortorella, who has led the Blue Jackets to the playoffs in his first two full seasons, has been signed through the 2020-21 season. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The 60-year-old Tortorella is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, guiding Columbus to a 129-87-23 record since being named coach in October 2015. His current $2 million-a-year contract runs through this season.

He won the Jack Adams Trophy as the NHL’s coach of the year after Columbus posted the best record in franchise history with a 50-24-8 mark in 2016-17.

Tortorella has compiled a 575-462-138 record (.548) in 1,175 games as coach of four different teams.

He won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2003-04. He also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) — Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter were back on the ice for the Humboldt Broncos on Wednesday night in the team’s first game since 10 teammates and six other people were killed in a bus crash.

Camrud and Patter are the only survivors back with the junior hockey team. In a game televised commercial-free in Canada and the United States, the Broncos lost 2-1 to the Nipawin Hawks, the team they were travelling to face the night of the April crash with a tractor-trailer.

GOLF

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — NBC Sports will televise the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur from the home course of the Masters.

The club announced the creation of the women’s event earlier this year. The first two rounds will be held at Champions Retreat Golf Club on April 3-4, and the 72 players will get a practice round at Augusta National on April 5 ahead of the final round on April 6.

NBC will show the final round from noon to 3 p.m., which is the Saturday before the Masters. CBS televises the Masters.

It will be the first time for women to compete at Augusta National.

Along with NBC showing the final round, Golf Channel will have live reports and highlights from the opening two rounds at Champions Retreat.