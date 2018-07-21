Bosworth sets walking world record in London; Baker wins 100

LONDON (AP) World champion Karsten Warholm used the absence of Qatar rival Abderrahman Samba to finally win a 400-meter hurdles at the Anniversary Games on Saturday.

And in a Norwegian record, too.

Warholm was runner-up to Samba in the previous Diamond League meetings in Rome, Oslo, Stockholm, Paris, and Lausanne. But Samba preferred to try the 400 without hurdles at London Stadium, and registered a personal-best in coming fifth.

Warholm won the hurdles comfortably in 47.65, more than half a second off Samba’s best this year.

Meanwhile, Abdallelah Haroun won the 400 in a Qatar-record 44.07.

In the women’s 100-meter final, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won in 10.98 seconds, her season best.

The Jamaican, a two-time Olympic champion, had a baby boy last August.

”I haven’t raced for ages and I’m happy that the run today was under 11 seconds,” Fraser-Pryce said.

”Being a mother is my first priority and to come back and be flexible with my training is wonderful, and I’m so excited about next year now.”

Dezerea Bryant of the United States was second in 11.04.

Ronnie Baker of the U.S. won the men’s 100 in 9.90 for his fourth win of this Diamond League.

Zharnel Hughes was second in 9.93, and Commonwealth champion Akani Simbine of South Africa was third. Jamaica’s Yohan Blake was fourth. Christian Coleman, who won silver at the worlds last year, pulled out with a hamstring injury.

Olympic silver and world bronze medallist Paul Chelimo of the U.S. edged the 5,000 from Ethiopian duo Edris Muktar and Yomif Kejelcha.

World pole vault champion Sam Kendricks of the U.S. cleared 5.92 to hold Renaud Lavillenie and Armand Duplantis.

Shara Proctor of Britain won the women’s long jump, and world bronze medallist Lye Huihui of China won the javelin.