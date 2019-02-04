Vonn’s knees feel ‘decent’ ahead of final 2 races of career

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Lindsey Vonn, preparing for the final two races of her career, says her ailing knees feel fine after the opening downhill training session at the world championships.

Vonn placed 11th, 1.44 seconds behind leader Tamara Tippler of Austria.

Vonn says, “Today I was just trying to get a feel for the terrain and I wasn’t looking to be fast, so in general, it was fine. It was solid. Hard going No. 1. I didn’t really get the line right, but my knee feels decent so I’m looking forward to tomorrow and we’ll see what happens.”

Vonn, who started with the No. 1 bib Monday, stood up out of her tuck well before she crossed the finish line.

Last week, Vonn announced she will retire after the championships due to persistent pain in her knees.

She will race the super-G on Tuesday and the downhill on Sunday.