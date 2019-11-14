USA Volleyball extends CEO Jamie Davis through 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Volleyball has extended the contract of CEO Jamie Davis through 2024.

The national governing body called it “a positive vote of confidence following major accomplishments during his first three years.”

Under Davis, USA Volleyball has seen its membership grow to a record 424,000 members. The organization has had an operating surplus of more than $7 million since 2017.

The money is being invested in growing the sport, including aid that will help six historically black colleges and universities begin men’s varsity volleyball programs in 2021.

Davis was hired to take over USA Volleyball in 2017. He was the first CEO to come from outside the organization’s leadership.