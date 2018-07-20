USA TODAY BEST-SELLERS

1. ”The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. ”Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn (Broadway Books)

3. ”The Good Fight” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

4. ”The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

5. ”Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

6. ”Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

7. ”All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

8. ”Clock Dance” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

9. ”The Plant Paradox” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

10. ”The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham (Dell)

11. ”The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

12. ”Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

13. ”Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

14. ”The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

15. ”12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

16. ”Issued to the Bride: One Soldier” by Cora Seton (One Acre Press)

17. ”When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

18. ”A Gathering of Secrets” by Linda Castillo (Minotaur)

19. ”Willa of the Wood” by Robert Beatty (Disney-Hyperion)

20. ”The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

21. ”Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

22. ”When We Found Home” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin HQN)

23. ”The Summer Wives” by Beatriz Williams (William Morrow)

24. ”Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

25. ”The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

