US bobsledder Nick Cunningham taking break, will be a coach

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Cunningham, a three-time U.S. Olympian in bobsled, has put his on-ice career on hold and will focus on coaching for the next two years.

Cunningham stopped short of calling his decision a retirement, saying he may consider a return with an eye on the 2022 Beijing Olympics. He plans to serve as an assistant coach with USA Bobsled’s development team this winter, then coach track and field in his native California next spring.

Cunningham was an elite track athlete at Boise State before beginning his bobsled career.

Cunningham was a brakeman for pilot Mike Kohn in both two- and four-man at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Cunningham then shifted to the pilot seat and drove in two- and four-man events at the 2014 Sochi Games and 2018 Pyeongchang Games.