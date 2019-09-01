UNM football coach hospitalized after game, officials say

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (AP) — University of New Mexico head football coach Bob Davie was hospitalized with what was believed to be chest pain after the Lobos’ 39-31 season-opening win Saturday over Sam Houston State at University Stadium, the Albuquerque Journal report ed.

Davie could be seen at several points during the game on the UNM sideline with his hands on his midsection and chest, the newspaper reported. At one point, Davie knelt down during the action.

There is no word on his condition, the Journal reported.

Eddie Nuñez, the university’s athletic director, said in a statement Saturday night: “Immediately following tonight’s football game between The University of New Mexico and Sam Houston State University, Lobo Head Coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital as a result of what appeared to be a serious medical incident.”

Davie, 64, has just begun his eighth season as UNM’s head coach, according to the Journal. He came to Albuquerque after a 10-year career as an ESPN football analyst and, before that, five years (1997-2001) as the head coach at Notre Dame.

Davie has a 34-54 record at UNM and a 69-79 record as a head coach, the Journal reported.