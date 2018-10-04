UNC stadium plate swaps father for son, citing 1898 massacre

<p> FILE - This Oct. 8, 2011, file photo, shows the dedication plaque outside the University of North Carolina's Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The university annoucned Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, that they will change the plaque at Kenan Memorial Stadium, to distance the university from William Rand Kenan Sr.'s involvement in the 1898 massacre targeting black North Carolinians. The university consulted with the Kenan family and decided to change the honorific reference to focus on stadium donor William Rand Kenan Jr., who had made the stadium donation in memory of his parents. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) </p>

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will remove references to William Kenan on a plaque at Kenan Memorial Stadium, replacing him with another William Kenan — his son. The university is distancing itself from William Rand Kenan Sr.’s involvement in an 1898 massacre targeting black North Carolinians.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports UNC Chancellor Carol Folt said in a Wednesday letter that the decision to change the honorific reference to focus on stadium donor William Rand Kenan Jr. followed consultation with the Kenan family.

The younger Kenan’s name is on UNC’s business school, but he wanted the stadium dedicated to his parents’ memory.

Last month, sportswriter Craig Calcaterra reported the elder Kenan was the commander of “a white supremacist paramilitary force which massacred scores of black residents of Wilmington.”