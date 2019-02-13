UCLA announces plans for new student-athlete academic center

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has announced plans for a $35 million academic center for its student-athletes.

The facility will be named after principal donor Mo Ostin, who has already committed $15 million for the project. It will be located near the J.D. Morgan Center, which hosts most of the coaches’ offices for the university’s 25 sports teams.

There was no announcement Wednesday of when construction would begin. The facility will also include a new Hall of Champions entry display that will showcase the school’s 116 NCAA championships.

Ostin’s name is also on the Mo Ostin Basketball Center, which opened in 2017. He contributed $10 million for that project.